Monday was a noteworthy day for North Carolinians as Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order ending his COVID-19 State of Emergency Declaration. Now residents and businesses can rest easy knowing that they are temporarily out of harm’s way from the governor. The possibility of another pandemic or major crisis is a different issue.
This most recent executive order, “Termination of the COVID-19 State of Emergency,” makes the 94th declaration that the governor has made since he initiated total control of the state beginning March 10, 2020. That means for the past 888 days (two years and five months) Gov. Cooper has maintained unilateral control of all aspects of life in the state to include when and how business could operate and if individuals could work, play or even attend religious services.
The reason given for this extreme and lengthy control of the state is noted in the governor’s Aug. 15 declaration. “Throughout the course of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the undersigned to a science and data-driven approach to implementing public health measures to curb the spread of the virus, protect public health, and advance the state’s economy in a safe and effective way, which is in the best interest of all North Carolinians.”
Despite the governor’s contention that he based his decisions on science and data-driven information, most of the state’s residents and businesses disagreed, as did the legislature, which continually asked that he be more forthcoming with both the science and data he was using for his decisions.
Frustrated with the governor’s intransigence to seek input with the state’s other elected officials, the Council of State, as required by the current Emergency Management Act, and his unwillingness to provide justification for his executive orders, the legislature instituted more stringent controls that were included in the current biennial budget, signed by the governor in November 2021. That was the first budget he had approved since taking office for his first term in 2017.
Under the new guidelines established in Senate Bill 105 that become effective at the end of this year, the governor must seek the approval of the Council of State for any state of emergency declaration that extends beyond 30 days. Should the declaration last more than 60 days the General Assembly must be consulted for approval.
In signing the latest budget update in July, the governor announced Aug. 15 as the final date of the current state of emergency. He was enticed into this decision after the legislature negotiated an allowance that the governor noted, “includes the changes in the law requested by the NC Department of Health and Human Services to ensure flexibility that is currently made possible by the Governor’s COVID-19 State of Emergency.”
Although it may be of some comfort to know that the governor has been concerned about the wellbeing of the state’s citizens, there are still questions about his reasoning.
After more than a year of draconian restrictions, independent business owners and their employees were suffering financial calamity, while the governor blithely let large multi-state and multi-national corporations operate with much lighter requirements.
The impacts of the governor’s heavy handed mandates did not stop with businesses and the state economy. The state’s public education system also suffered harm. Now teachers and parents are trying to correct the damage done to students who are now woefully behind academically because of the year and a half of in-class room disruption from March 2019 to September 2022. Presently there is growing concern about the mental health impacts on these students, an issue that is only now being addressed.
Though the average citizen and business owner is left wondering about the obvious disparity over the application of the governor’s restrictions, the one thing that is not in question is the reason for the inordinate length of time the declaration has stayed in place. The reason is money.
Carolina Journal reporter Theresa Opeka quotes Jon Sanders, research editor at the John Locke Foundation, the Journal’s publisher. “Cooper admitted — and has admitted for months and months on end — that the reason for his declaration isn’t an emergency, but to “draw down federal funds,” Mr. Sanders said. “He has been deliberately keeping the state under an emergency declaration to fleece the federal government, meaning the taxpayers.”
At the same time that the governor has sought to milk the proverbial federal cow he has also made a mockery of the very concept of a state of emergency. We have noted in previous editorials that both lack of transparency for reasoning behind the COVID-19 restrictions, as well as the obvious double standards in their applications, promotes distrust of government leaders and their agencies. The result will be hesitancy on the part of the public and businesses to believe and respond to future emergency declarations.
Last November, N.C. Sen. Bill Rabon (R), Brunswick County, making note of the then almost two-year length of the governor’s state of emergency, said, “There is no emergency-none- that lasts for nearly two years. At that point, it’s no longer an ‘emergency’- it’s the status quo.”
Finally, we have a change in the status quo, but it is not complete. A major change needs to happen at the state house and in the legislature in the next election to make it permanent, otherwise control of the state’s future will remain out of reach of its citizens.
