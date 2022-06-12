Parents and teachers are rightfully concerned about the security of the county’s schools following the most recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. But as the public pursues renewed action to secure school campuses, it would be wise to avoid reacting out of fear with a fortress mentality.
Already public schools and their administrations are perceived by many parents as being unapproachable. Additional barriers, created ostensibly for the protection of students and teachers, will at first be greeted with appreciation by parents. But with time, these same barriers may feed a growing perception that parents are being excluded from their children’s education, as has been seen in school board meetings both locally and nationally.
What is needed now is a slow and thoughtful approach to the concerns regarding school security that is more a response than a reaction out of fear.
Two meetings this past week, one with the county board of education and the other with Newport town council, focused on requests for tighter access to school facilities by the public and more on-site security in the form of Special Resource Officers (SROs).
While the concerns and proposed solutions are commendable they will not be accomplished easily or quickly.
In the case of tighter access for schools, many of the county school buildings have been designed for flexibility to provide access among classrooms and a more open atmosphere that is more conducive to learning. Additionally, many of these buildings are situated in a way that access can be gained from multiple directions.
Fencing or walls can be added, but the result can be the creation of a fortress-like structure.
Jenine Kotob, an award-winning architectural designer noted in a 2019 Washington Post article about school security, stated that “Too often our response is reactionary: building up our schools as if they are a bunker.”
The addition of bars on doors and windows, video cameras, and metal detectors, when added to other exterior barriers can easily create a prison-like feeling which is not conducive to a comfortable learning environment.
Another proposal offered by concerned parents who also brought children to the Newport town board meetings for additional emphasis, was a need for armed law enforcement to be on premises in the guise of the Special Resource Officers (SROs).
Currently the county schools have SROs designated for all the schools, but not all have a full-time officer. In some cases, because of shared campuses such as Beaufort Elementary and Beaufort middle, one officer covers both schools.
For those county schools located within a municipality such as Newport, the town provides the SRO from their police department with joint funding coming from the town, county, and state grants which are not automatically renewed. For county schools outside of municipal jurisdictions, SROs are funded by the county and state grants.
The recent mass shooting event at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde TX has given added momentum on the part of municipalities and the Sherriff’s Office to expand their staffs to provide a law enforcement officer on all the county’s school campuses. But, based on the current challenges that law enforcement agencies are facing both in staffing and funding, filling these additional positions will not be easy.
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck noted recently that since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, CN. a decade ago, the county has been working quietly to enhance security at all the county’s school campuses. He acknowledges there is still more to do, but the work is on-going.
But he and other law enforcement officers are cautious about giving the impression that a law enforcement officer and increased safety measures will be the answer. They are limited in numbers and cannot always be in-place when criminal activity begins.
The public needs to avoid what has become a standard political response to assign blame to guns and facilities, using some form of restriction as a solution. The real problem goes deeper than a gun or an open door; they’ve always been here.
The real problem is a loss of personal responsibility and a lack of restraint that has become a fabric of our culture and society.
The events in Uvalde Tx, in Parkland Fl, and Newtown, CN, are symptomatic of a deeper problem. These school shootings and other mass murders such as the shootings at the 2017 Las Vegas Concert, the 2019 Gilroy, Calif. Garlic Festival, and at the Buffalo supermarket just weeks before the Uvalde massacre, are indication of a greater evil - one that deserves more discussion and effort to overcome.
