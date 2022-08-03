Anonymous email postings and a lack of response to questions about staff personnel appear to be the new management protocol for Morehead City’s Town Council and it is proving to be destructive.
In July the town council convened a special public meeting to vote on the employment of Town Manager Ryan Eggleston who had two remaining years on his contract with the town. The council was considering one of several actions- fire the town manager without cause; cancel his contract without cause; or go on with the contract as written.
That 30-minute meeting concluded with a three-to-two vote to eliminate the manager’s contract under mutual agreement, with the departing manager receiving full pay and health benefits for the remainder of the calendar year. Neither during nor after the meeting was there an explanation from the three council members to terminate the manager’s contract.
A week after that action David Kelly, the town’s police chief, resigned fearing that he would be next on the firing line. The reason Mr. Kelly feared for his job was an anonymous email that was sent to all the town council members detailing facts about his previous employment with DynCorp International, a contractor providing services to the U.S. State Department and U.S. Armed Forces during military operations in Afghanistan.
Both the sudden dismissal of the town manager and the proactive resignation of the town’s police chief are leaving the public wondering what is going on “behind the curtain,” politically speaking, and why the city’s council members are being coy about the cause of all the departures. At the very least it promotes doubts about the town’s leadership and at the worst it is creating harmful rumors.
Late last week, after the Morehead City’s Interim Town Manager Chris Turner rebuffed a request to rescind the letter of resignation, Mr. Kelly contacted the News-Times asking to tell his story, which appeared in the July 30-31 issue of the paper.
The former chief had hoped to provide those details to the town council directly, but because his resignation was considered final, he felt his only option to tell his story was with a newspaper interview. In an hour-long conversation with the News-Times he explained the background of the information in the anonymous email sent to the town council in May.
That email, which came through protonmail.com, an untraceable delivery service, provided details about a complaint from the U.S. State Department detailing the use of a 15-year-old Afghan boy to perform lewd dances during a farewell party at one of the DynCorp training facilities in northeast Afghanistan.
At the time of this event, in 2009, Mr. Kelly was Deputy Contingent Manager with responsibility of all regional training facilities and approximately 650 U.S. Police Advisors forward deployed in Afghanistan. Although Mr. Kelly had nothing to do with the actions at the training facility - he was on vacation in Egypt and Dubai with his wife - he was still held accountable.
After complaints were lodged by the State Department, DynCorp reviewed its Afghan operations and fired four senior managers, including Mr. Kelly, for the “loss of operational control.”
As Mr. Kelly noted in his interview, he returned to the states and after “some time to readjust” to a more sedate world here, he was hired by N.C. State University’s Police Department, rising to the rank of Major, managing both the department’s Support Services Division and Field Operations Division. By 2019 he was serving as deputy chief within the department.
That same year he was one of two applicants for the chief’s positions at both NC State University and UNC-Chapel Hill and that, according to Mr. Kelly, was when the anonymous email appeared. During the application process at UNC-CH he was quizzed by both the hiring manager and the hiring committee.
“The next day, I go to the open forum, and one of the very first questions came out about somebody that brought up that letter, read the letter out and asked me to comment on it. I went into detail about the incident, the fact that I was not involved in the incident whatsoever. (I) didn't refute anything that had to be said about it. Ultimately, I was not selected for the position, so I remained in N.C. State.”
“This person sent an e-mail, not only to human resources at N.C. State, but they also sent the same e-mail to North Carolina Training and Standards, who holds the certifications of all officers in the state. They have the authority and ability to conduct investigations and either: A) exonerate; B) confirm and issue punishment; or do nothing; or they can revoke your certification. It goes before trial at the commission. The list goes on. It was investigated fully by Training and Standards, and I was exonerated of any wrongdoing about any lying or anything,” he explained in his News-Times interview.
In 2021 Mr. Kelly was selected to replace Morehead City’s retiring Police Chief Bernette Morris.
According to Mr. Kelly, search firm Development Associates LLC was fully aware of his record, which he also noted is documented with the state’s Training and Standards Commission under the state’s Department of Justice. And Mr. Kelly explained that the town manager, Ryan Eggleston, was fully aware of his background as well.
Then in May the anonymous email appeared and the town board, Mr. Kelly noted in his interview, became concerned. By early June he was meeting with the board’s finance and personnel committee with concerns that he had not been fully transparent about his time and service with DynCorp.
Considering the scrutiny that the former chief had undergone while seeking positions with the state’s university system and the review provided by Training and Standards Commission, there are questions about how this story could have been missed in his background review.
Equally important is how this all came about as a result of “Mr. or Ms. Anonymous,” the source of the email that got the ball rolling to begin with.
The public, let alone city staff both current and future, should begin to ask: if this is the source of council decisions, is it worth seeking to work for the town? And is this a town council that thinks for itself or is quick to fall for the latest social media fad- in this case, anonymous social media postings without fully reviewing the facts?
The timeline and timing of the city’s staff changes and the associated deafening silence from the city council has only served to divide the town, based on rumors and has raised serious questions about leadership of the elected board.
There may be very good reasons for the actions and, in the case of Mr. Kelly, anticipated actions by the town board, but the public, the city’s staff and the individuals involved need to hear the reasons. It is the only way to put these issues to rest and more importantly, to stop the destructive rumors.
