Carteret County School Board’s resolution supporting statewide school calendar flexibility to allow each district to establish its own calendar was a surprise considering the potential impact that this can have on the tourism industry. For Carteret County tourism, which is family oriented and very sensitive to public school schedules, this effort could have a particularly negative impact on the county’s number one economic engine.
In response to both economic and social concerns expressed by the tourism industry as well as parents, in 2004 when the topic first arose, the N.C. General Assembly established guidelines for the opening and closing schedule of traditional-year school calendars. In an effort to establish a standard summer break for students, the state’s calendar law mandates that schools cannot begin classes earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and the end date for classroom instruction no later than the Friday, closest to June 11.
The mandate requires students to attend 185 days of in classroom instruction or 1,025 hours of instruction time. It also establishes the number of teacher workdays and leave days as well as identifying holidays.
For 18 years school boards across the state have been itching to remove or at least limit the legislation to allow for more local control. Gaston, Cleveland and Rutherford Counties started their schools early this year without any penalties for doing so. This spurred Union County’s school board to announce plans to do so in the coming traditional school year program.
The main complaint expressed during the county’s school board meeting is that the current schedule often results in mid-term exams being administered after the Christmas holidays and the concern is that the students are not prepared for the tests. Responding to local pressure, the Carteret County schools implemented a schedule cutting the first semester short to administer the exams before the Christmas holiday, but that too has generated complaints that the students have inadequate preparation time.
Brittany Wheatly, School Board Chairperson, in reading the resolution requesting “county commissioners and other local governments within Carteret County to adopt a resolution advocating for calendar flexibility,” noted that the current program has additional “flaws.”
Among those flaws is the misalignment of the public school calendar with that of colleges and community colleges, which poses difficulties for students dually enrolled in college classes. Further, the board complained that the current calendar structure shortens preparation time for students taking Advanced Placement exams which are administered on the same day nationwide.
The board also criticized the current state-mandated schedule, which prevents scheduling flexibility in the case of interruptions caused by weather events such as hurricanes, that close the schools for long periods of time, putting additional stress on teachers and students.
School board member Travis Day, often a critic of private and charter schools, noted that these schools do not operate under the mandate. He went on to explain that the current law has spurred more district school systems to expand to year-round schools, which operate under different calendar requirements.
The sudden announcement by the school board to promote a statewide flexible calendar is surprising considering the impact this can have on the county’s tourism industry- the county’s number one economic engine. The millions of dollars in sales tax revenues generated directly and indirectly from this industry has directly benefited the county’s school system.
The industry is still reeling from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a misconception that the room tax revenues, which showed a significant improvement as a result of increased rentals as families and individuals chose to sit on the beach rather than their homes during the pandemic shutdown, also benefited local businesses.
Contrary to that conclusion, many of the tourist-related businesses such as restaurants and retail stores were shut down by either government mandate or were unable to maintain staffing to keep their doors open, so they are still in recovery mode.
Now the tourism industry is resurging, which will mean more job opportunities and more tax revenues for the municipalities, the county and by extension county services, such as the schools. But the efforts to remove school conformity statewide can impede recovery of the industry.
There may be a way for tourism to recover with a broader tourist season that might result in a more fluid environment because of differing school schedules but this will take time and should involve more communication, which was lacking in this unanimous board decision.
Trace Cooper, Atlantic Beach Mayor and chairman of the county’s Tourism Development Authority, stated that neither he nor the board had any notice or communications about the resolution, which indicates a lack of understanding of the potential impact of a change in the law.
Parents likewise need to be part of the discussion, but they too were apparently ignored in the school board’s action. As TDA Executive Director Jim Browder notes, June 6 to Aug. 26 are peak tourist season because that is the time of year that state schools are closed for the summer; that is the time frame that families set aside for vacations and travel, so parents are very impacted by school schedules.
In 2004 parents, concerned with what they saw as over-zealous school schedules, with several counties starting classes as early as late July, initiated the Save Our Summers (SOS) campaign which resulted in the current mandated school calendar. That concern continues today as seen with a lawsuit filed by a pair of parents seeking to prevent the Union County school board from opening the 2023-24 school year earlier than the current law allows.
Despite the complaints presented by the Carteret County School Board, next year’s school calendar will continue under the state mandate.
If the county’s school board and the other 115 school districts across the state want to have more flexibility they need to be more transparent in their plans. Parents, their students and the state’s businesses community must be included in the conversation, and that starts with developing the parameters for the school calendars statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.