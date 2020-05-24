This Monday will mark the 152nd Memorial Day as we honor all who gave their lives serving in the U.S. military in defense of our freedoms and the basic tenets of the American dream.
As the country and the world struggle with the health impacts of the pandemic COVID-19, it is appropriate that we alter our attention for one day, Monday, and consider that our efforts and our very way of life have been secured by the sacrifice of others. It can be argued that it is because of these sacrifices that we have the freedom and ability to pursue solutions to the pandemic health crisis that threatens the world.
But there is a desperate need to remind ourselves of the value to sacrifice, which is the purpose of Memorial Day.
A recent University of Phoenix poll noted that only 55 percent of all Americans recognize Memorial Day as a day of observance to honor the men and women who died in the U.S. Armed Forces. Additional survey results show that the importance of the day is “slowly eroding with each passing generation.” Only 46 percent of adults 18-34 identified the correct meaning of Memorial Day versus 58 percent of 45-64 year-olds and 65 per cent for those above that age.
This is a sad indication that we have either lost the appreciation of the value of sacrifice or we have forgotten our history. Most likely this ignorance is a combination of both criticisms and should be addressed.
Memorial Day has its roots in post-Civil War efforts as communities across the country attempted to come to grips with the nation’s greatest challenge. In 1868 Gen. John A. Logan, a leader of Northern Civil War veterans, pronounced May 30 as a national day of remembrance celebrated by decorating the graves of those who died in defense of their country. Throughout the years the event took hold across the country and became known as Decoration Day until 1971 when it was formally adopted by Congress as a federal holiday and officially named Memorial Day.
The day normally involves services at national cemeteries across the nation with presentation of military honors such as a 21-gun salute and speeches to remember our military service members. But this year, due to government mandated closures and hesitancy on the part of the public for health concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most memorials for the fallen will be muted and some cancelled.
While this departure is unfortunate it is an opportune time for families across the country to plan a more intimate event and to consider that not only should they remember the fallen but also to recognize the sacrifice of the families of the fallen.
A radio pundit, herself the sister of a U.S. Marine who died in Viet Nam, noted that in many cases the family member who chooses the military does so voluntarily. The family, on the other hand, is usually drafted into the military experience. It is the families - the mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, spouses and children, the radio host contended, who are left with the physical and emotional impacts when the service member dies. And it is those family members who experience both grief and pride when the country stands at attention on Memorial Day to remember and honor the sacrifice of its fallen warriors.
As the country deals with yet another worldwide conflagration brought on by an unseen virus, it is worth noting that 75 years ago on May 8, victory was declared in Europe against one of the greatest threats known to mankind, the Nazi regime. That victory, followed by victory in the Pacific theater of WWII, ushered in the greatest economic and social advancements in human history. This success came at great human cost but in the end it was worth the sacrifice.
As we acknowledge those who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country, we also take note of their families. We thank you for the sacrifice you experience every day and know that - We Remember.
Today as we face yet another worldwide crisis we should remember that in some cases the sacrifice as we honor on Memorial Day is worth the goal.
This Memorial Day, as a nation we should pause to remember and appreciate the sacrifice of so many for a nation that continues to be the “shining light on the hill”. But it is also a time to reflect on the value of these men and women and their families on what was accomplished because of these sacrifices.
As we face yet another great threat, we can take comfort and strength in knowing that the goal of s worth
That event, accomplished at great human cost, is just one of the many reasons we pause annually to memorialize the sacrifices necessary to overcome seemingly overwhelming threats.
This Memorial Day is a time to not only recognize the sacrifices but also the great strides we can accomplish if we are willing to give our all.
As the country struggles with the health impacts of the ongoing pandemic, COVID-19 it is important and appropriate that Americans pause and take note of the lives lost in service to our country and it’s founding principals.
But the day should be more than just a remembrance of the fallen. It should also be an opportunity to recognize the families of those who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice. For the fallen, their future has been determined, but for their family members it’s a time of regret and loss that the country should recognize.
communities across the country attempted to come to grips with the nation’s greatest challenge. Because of the immense toll on the country’s population, the war claimed more American lives of any war before or after, national cemeteries built across the country. In 1866, Waterloo N.Y. began an annual event each May 5 to decorate the graves of American soldiers.
this weekend, and particularly on Monday, to remember that sacrifices have been made that transcend
It is important to take note on Monday of the solumn importance of Memorial Day.
As we prepare to recognize the sacrifices given service of the country by those in the armed service is
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.