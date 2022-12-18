Carteret County Commissioners are expected Monday evening to finally settle a dispute regarding a potential RV park on 156 acres of previous wooded natural area on Highway 58 outside of the town of Peletier’s extra territorial jurisdiction. Their decision will not only have major growth ramifications for the area, it will also have political impact as well.
The property in question, currently zoned for residential development, borders existing neighborhoods whose residents have challenged the requested rezoning. In May 2021 the county commissioners voted 4-2 to approved the request of development company Dirt2Dreams LLC to alter the current zoning from R-20, single family dwellings, to zoning that will allow a recreational camper park district.
The nearby property owners initiated a suit to stop the rezoning, arguing that it alters the character of the community and will significantly increase traffic flow for a primary residential area. The plaintiffs recently won their case in Craven County Superior Court, forcing the county to hold a second public hearing before making a final decision.
The second hearing, planned for the commissioner’s Nov. 21 meeting, was pulled from the agenda at the last minute on the recommendation of County Attorney Claud R. Wheatly, III because the judge’s decision had not been formally filed.
Monday, county commissioners will take one last stab at making the final decision and Peletier residents are skeptical that their concerns will not be seriously considered, and the optics of the situation are the reason.
One of the key players in the Dirt2Dreams development company is County Commissioner Jimmy Farrington, who was recently elected board chairman by his peers. Although Farrington has recused himself from any vote on the issue, the opponents to the rezoning request feel his presence on the board, along with the collegiality of the other commissioners, will result in a vote of approval.
Two board members, Bob Cavanaugh and Chuck Shinn, are on record in voting against the rezoning request but they have never given their reason, so there is no indication that they will vote accordingly in Monday’s public hearing which will begin at 6 p.m. in the county board room in the administration building, Courthouse Square, Beaufort.
Previous rezoning requests made by the development company to the county commissioners have resulted in unanimous approval so the skepticism, some might say cynicism, expressed by Peletier residents is not without justification.
Earlier, the county commissioners approved a rezoning request by Dirt2Dreams changing 82 plus acres near Peletier from B-1, a general business district designation, as well as portions zoned R-15 and R-20 to a Residential Conditional Zoning District.
The developers have given no reason not to believe their presentation that their intentions are to be sensitive to the environment and that they plan on developing the property to high standards, thus protecting the property values in the surrounding area.
The Peletier Town Council has been unsuccessful in gaining extra territorial jurisdiction over these areas in the past, which keeps the zoning responsibility in the hands of the county commissioners. Even though the town has no say over the decision, town officials will have an opportunity to express either support or resistance to the planned development and in the process show if it is serious about wanting more control over development that will impact the town’s growth and services.
Carteret County and particularly the towns in the western portion of the county, Cedar Point, Cape Carteret, Bogue and Peletier are already being stressed to provide adequate police, fire and rescues services to the residents and businesses in the area. For this reason alone, Peletier officials should make their opinion known.
Growth in this region of the county is accelerating as I-42 construction nears completion, providing rapid access from the Raleigh Triangle market to the beach destinations here on the Crystal Coast. This rapid growth is putting additional pressure on public services.
Currently, the county is funding these services with ad valorem taxes and room taxes, none of which will be generated by recreational parks and camp grounds.
RV’s and campers are immune from room taxes by state statute, and unless they are fixed to the ground and the axles removed, they are taxed as personal property in the county in which they are registered. All of which means little revenue to the county to support the basic services that are expected by permanent and temporary residents alike.
Financing these services from existing revenue sources will also put additional stress on other government services such as water and sewer operations as well as schools. Already the schools in the western regions of the county are bursting at the seams and additional construction projects are being planned.
Setting aside the bad optics presented by the close relationship with the county board and the developers, the county commissioners should also be concerned about the message they send with their decision.
There is no question commissioners should appreciate the willingness of local businesses to invest back into the county as Dirt2Dreams LLC is seeking to do. There is no reason not to appreciate the efforts on the part of the developers. Their intentions appear to be very sensitive to the county and the surrounding neighborhood. And, they would not be making investments of this nature if they weren’t cognizant of the risk which they obviously are determined to take.
But how the commissioners respond to those opposed to the development will be carefully watched, as will their plans for funding the services that will naturally result from this development and others surely to be unveiled in the near future.
