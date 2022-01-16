Faced with a growing number of Covid-19 cases, Carteret County schools will move to remote learning for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday next week, in hopes that this pause will reduce and possibly stop a growing number of cases among students, teachers and school staff. While this action is not what most of the parents, teachers and students would like, based on general comments in recent board meetings, it is a prudent decision but one fraught with challenges.
Taking into account that students and teachers will be out of school for the weekend and Monday, for Martin Luther King day, these two additional days of remote learning may be sufficient to quell the growing infections within the school system. But it will also provide a reminder of the challenges these students encountered in the 2020-21 school year when a hybrid program was attempted involving rotational classroom and remote education that resulted in a dismal educational experience and poor end-of-grade test results for all students.
Due to recent stress on the county’s public schools involving a high number of students and teachers who are either diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus or who must be quarantined due to exposure to the disease, the school system is taking emergency action to cancel in-person classes for two days as allowed under newly passed Senate Bill 654.
Both the experience of the previous year and now an emergency decision because of the continuing pandemic brings to the fore a need to aggressively consider alternatives to what is considered the traditional education environment. For two years we have heard the expression “back to normal” and that is what every enterprise, business, government and education have focused on- dreamed about.
That dream of the “old” normal needs to be discarded. We are in the “normal,” some call it a “new normal” now, and that normal involves a continuing interruption in our traditional operating structures especially in education.
There are sure to be voluminous complaints about this decision. There is no question it is inconvenient for the teachers who have to pivot quickly on their lesson plans and of course for the parents and children who must change their daily plans. But those complaints do nothing to solve a continuing problem- the virus remains with us and there is every indication it will be here for at least another year or two.
Unprecedented worldwide effort on the part of governments and a unified scientific community over the past two years have failed to find solutions or to significantly mitigate the impact of the
Covid-19 virus, so perhaps it is time think differently about how we respond to the resulting pandemic. Currently we are letting the pandemic rule our lives and actions. It is driving a wedge between two primary groups of people - those who want to physically restrain the population through quarantines, vaccines and mask mandates, and the group that are relying on “herd immunity” and personal choice.
None of these approaches have proven overly effective and in the process the ensuing debates have done more to damage public discourse and thoughtful approaches to a long term solution. There is no question efforts must continue to develop preventive vaccines as well as medical treatments to mitigate or cure the disease. The unprecedented success of the first set of vaccines created under President Trump’s Warp Speed initiative is something to build on, but we should also address alternative solutions that incorporate the technology that is readily available.
At the same time, we should also address alternative solutions that incorporate the technological services that are readily available. There is no more advantageous opportunity than in education. Education has been tradition bound for almost two centuries and now because of the interruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, there is reason and need to alter, if not totally disrupt, the educational process.
This week parents, school leaders and the county should step back and determine how we can deliver a needed service such as education with an eye on developing educational alternatives that include a more refined use of digital technology as well as the standard teacher-students interaction.
For parents, as they watch and talk with their children during the remote schedule they should consider how they can enhance the educational experience by supporting both the student and teacher communication. For the school administration, to include the school board, consideration needs to be given to the teaching environment, focusing on how to facilitate the teachers’ abilities to communicate with their students and the necessary technical services needed in the process.
The concept of remote learning is not new. It has been tried for almost an entire school year, which should provide a good base for planning and development for future remote learning opportunities. This week county students and their parents will have an opportunity to observe and grade whether the school system has learned anything from the previous year’s experiment.
We have the tools and the capacity to work out numerous alternatives to this historic challenge the pandemic is creating. It will take imagination and a willingness to compromise. But we must first, slow down and listen to each other and then we can, at the local level, find positive solutions that will have long term benefits
