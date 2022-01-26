Cooper’s support of choice
is a political calculation
School choice proponents were surprised last week when N.C. Governor Roy Cooper signed a proclamation recognizing this week as National School Choice Week, despite his historic resistance to providing more choice opportunities for parents and students. This apparent turn-about on the part of the governor raises the question as to whether he has had a sincere change of heart or is just making a political calculation to aid his loyal Democrat legislators who will face highly critical constituencies in the upcoming election.
Since his first inauguration as Governor in 2016, Cooper has consistently and aggressively fought conservative legislators over the establishment of the Opportunity Scholarship Fund, which provides financial vouchers for children of low income families to be used for educational alternatives such as private or charter schools. While the governor’s opposition has revolved around this program on the false argument that it diminishes funds that could be used for public education, the bigger target is the entire concept of school choice.
The genesis of the school voucher movement began in 1955 when economist and Nobel laureate Milton Friedman, concerned with what was perceived as a static educational environment in the primary grades, proposed applying fee market principles in the form of competition. He proposed that parents should have access to public funds in the form of school vouchers allowing them to choose their children’s educational process be it a public school or private, regardless of the schools' secular or religious affiliation. In 1996 the economist and his wife, founded the Friedman Foundation for Educational Choice, now EdChoice.
National School Choice week began in 2011 as a grassroots effort among parents and educational leaders to promote the value of, and need for, educational choices. A primary component of the movement continues to be the availability of vouchers for use by parents to select the schools for their children rather than be forced into school systems based solely on their geography of zip code.
Recognizing that school choice options are more often available to high income families, the state legislature devised the Opportunity Scholarship for use by low-income families that did not have the financial resources to send their children to alternative schools. The funding source for the scholarship comes from the state’s general fund and not from the state education budget as the governor and the North Carolina Association of Educators, the state’s teacher’s union, contend.
In 2014, the first year of the scholarship program, 1,200 vouchers were awarded to families who were selected by a lottery system. Over the past seven years, the state has awarded 75,000 scholarships to low-income families and their children, providing alternative school opportunities including private and charter schools.
Two years ago, as the governor fought with the legislature on this issue, he noted that Opportunity Scholarships were, “an expense we should stop in our state.” In response to that effort, Parents for Educational Freedom North Carolina president Mike Long charged, “With this budget proposal to phase out the Opportunity Scholarship Program…..Gov. Cooper has drawn a line in the sand that says if you are a low-income family trying to exercise educational choice, I am against you.”
With the growing frustration among parents nationwide over public school curriculum standards, the disruption of the education the educational environment caused by closed classrooms due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and now dissatisfaction about the mask mandates, it is not surprising to see the governor consider the political value of signing this proclamation.
Education issues played a key role in the recent Virginia gubernatorial race, resulting in a Republican candidate who campaigned on more parental involvement and choice, winning in a predominantly Democrat state against his opponent who was supported by that state’s teacher’s union.
Gov. Cooper may have had a change of heart regarding the concept of school choice but it is more likely that he has changed course for political reasons. The primary reason is that elections, albeit delayed due to disputes over redrawn district maps, will still be conducted later this year and those elections will most likely be decided by motivated parents- parents who are no longer supportive of government control of their lives and their children’s education.
Considering the political calculus that the governor sees, he ironically has made a very educated decision to support school choice – a form of political science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.