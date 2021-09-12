Those are the last words recorded by Todd Beamer’s wife as she listened in to her husband’s cell phone before he and several of the 37 passengers aboard fated United Flight 93 rushed the four Islamic terrorists who had hijacked their plane twenty years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001.
Apparently guessing that their plane would be used as a guided missile as three other similar flights were used on that day to strike the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon, Beamer and other passengers aboard Flight 93 chose to take control of their destiny by rushing the hijackers. Their heroic efforts resulted in the crash of the plane in an open field in Shanksville, PA and in the process probably saved thousands of innocent lives in Washington, D.C., the intended target of the hijackers.
This week as the country and the world commemorate the 20th anniversary of a day that has forever changed our nation and the world, it is time to reassess our reaction to another world changing event- the COVID-19 pandemic. Just as Todd Beamer did twenty years ago, we need to set aside our differences, our political agendas and focus on action that will result in life saving solutions.
