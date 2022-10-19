A tried and true aphorism, the “devil is in the details,” acknowledges that the real issues in any decision or program gets down to the minutest of detail. Despite broad statements of how the state will use $750 million in Opioid litigation settlement funds, there are details that need clarification to avoid financial waste and possible misuse, and there is a need to redirect funds in one important direction that is missing- education.
These details were missing in Thursday’s presentation by N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein as he announced the distribution of $7.29 million in settlement funds coming to Carteret County to respond to the growing drug addiction problem that is killing America’s youth.
The attorney general is traveling across the state, partly on a listening tour and partly on political tour, promoting the recent settlement that he and a bipartisan group of state attorneys general have reached with one of several opioid drug manufacturers. The premise for the settlements, numbering in the billions of dollars, is that opioid manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies have promoted opioid use beyond good health standards, resulting in a nationwide opioid epidemic.
The insidious nature of how opioids influence and eventually take over certain brain functions makes them both highly addictive and deadly. Based on the rising data of drug abuse, particularly with opioids, and the subsequent increase of deaths from the drug, over 100,000 last year, that conclusion is accurate.
To counter the rapidly expanding abuse of prescription drugs, N.C. Governor Roy Cooper signed into law the Strengthen Opioid Misuse Prevention (STOP) ACT in 2017, to reduce the supply of unused, misused and diverted opioids circulating in the state. That act also required prescribers to utilize enhanced reporting tools to reduce the ability of addicts to “doctor shop,” going from provider to provider seeking medical assistance.
These measure resulted in addicts looking to illegal drugs, with fentanyl as the leading drug of choice, to satisfy their cravings. But the root cause in the opinion of the attorneys general and the public is that the drug epidemic had its start with the pharmaceutical industry and thus the need to make the industry fund remedial action out of its almost trillion dollar profits.
The first of several settlements to be reached in a nationwide opioid litigation case is generating $26 billion to be distributed to the states, which according to the settlement records, will be used “to provide substantial funds….for abatement of the opioids epidemic across the country and will impose transformative changes in the way the settling defendants conduct their business.”
Attorney General Stein estimates an additional $8 billion will come from settlements soon to be reached with other providers and manufacturer.
A recent press release from the AG’s office notes that the state has already received $4.4 million, which is now being dispersed to local governments.
The funds are distributed to the states based on a variety of formulas and in turn to local governments. In North Carolina all 100 counties and 47 municipalities have formally joined the settlement. The state’s share of this first settlement will be $750 million to be distributed over the next 18 years.
Of the funds going directly to participating states and subdivisions, at least 85% must be used for abatement of the opioid epidemic, with the overwhelming bulk of the proceeds restricted to funding future abatement efforts by state and local governments to support treatment, aid in recovery and in harm reduction and other life-saving programs. There is also a process for maintaining transparency of these funds through regular progress reports that will be available through online reports.
The balance of 15% will be utilized by the state. Less than 10% of the settlement proceeds can be used to compensate private attorneys who have been prosecuting opioid cases on behalf state and local governments.
All of these broad strokes are commendable, but they lack a clear objective for local governments and open the door to eventual waste of funds as experiment after experiment is attempted for those already addicted. Some communities may be enticed into creating operations that may prove duplicative to existing programs or for that matter may be restricted by state regulations.
The attorney general was vague in responding to a question about the impact of the state’s Certificate of Need laws, which create bureaucratic controls on facilities that utilize housing operations, such as hospitals, long term care facilities and specific medical facilities. CON laws are ostensibly created to avoid unnecessary duplication of expensive services, but at the same time these laws also restrain innovation and competition.
So the question remains, will CON laws impact the development of rehabilitation facilities and services?
A more glaring failure in the program is the lack of support for education. The crisis right now is literally and figuratively at our doorstep. People are dying daily from the drug epidemic, actually drug poisoning, so triage action is needed. But so is education.
As one participant attending the AG’s presentation noted, we already have a good understanding of the immediate need, but what we don’t know is how many more people will become addicted. It is that unknown that should spur greater emphasis on preventing drug abuse as well as treating it.
The failure of focus on education is a detail that deserves immediate remediation at a state and local level. There is undeniably a need to treat the addicted but likewise, there needs to be urgency to educate the public so that the crisis will be at least reduced if not eliminated.
Remove the demand and you solve the problem.
