Conservatives believe that the best solutions to life’s challenges come from individual initiative, a concept that stands in stark contrast to liberals who contend that the best solutions to life’s challenges emanate from the state or a central committee. This contrast in beliefs is apparent in a recent editorial campaign from the N.C. Justice Center, a liberal advocacy group promoting social justice, which opposes proposed income and corporate tax reductions being considered by the Republican majority in the N.C. House of Representatives and the Senate.
The Justice Center’s editorial campaign contends that public institutions and services are the building blocks that “put us all on an even footing” and that more money should be raised to fund programs as the state recovers from the financial distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This statement ignores the growing job market which has subsequently increased wages and a growing state economy resulting in an almost $7 billion budget surplus for the past fiscal year.
But liberals are ever mindful of the infamous advice of President Obama’s chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, who said “you never want a serious crisis to go to waste” so they continue the drum beat that the world and state economies are spinning downward and can only be reversed with more government spending. That concept is now being considered in Washington D.C. as Congress continues to march forward with additional spending proposals, a $1trillion infrastructure bill and a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill that if passed, will result in a $29 trillion national deficit – a deficit that will be borne by generations to come.
While the federal government sees no boundaries in its spending program, it is up to the states to show fiscal restraint and to rely on individual initiative to solve the current and future challenges. That is what the N.C. Legislature is doing.
Now that both chambers of the General Assembly have prepared their respective budget proposals for the current 2022-24 biennium which was to begin July 1, the Justice Center’s staff is sending out editorial bullet points decrying several proposals of the budget, including reduction in the state’s income tax rate from 5.25%.
There are differences in the two budget proposals in several areas to be ironed out for final consideration and approval before being sent to Governor Cooper for his signature. The governor can veto the budget bill as he did in 2019, forcing the state to continue to use the previous budget first passed in 2017.
The Republican majorities in the General Assembly are proposing cuts in income and corporate taxes. The House version cautiously reduces the current income tax rate from 5.25% to 4.99% this year and proposes corporate tax from the current 2.5% to 1.99% by 2025. The Senate proposal is far more aggressive, with a planned incremental income tax reduction to eventually 3.99% by 2025 and incremental reductions of corporate taxes, to eventually eliminate the tax by 2028.
As expected Governor Cooper has railed against any reduction in corporate taxes and has expressed interest in tax increases. His resistance to corporate tax reductions is disingenuous considering his willingness and great pride in providing all sorts of tax incentives and rebates to highly successful international corporations who chose to locate in the state. Apple computer alone is receiving the largest incentive package ever provided to a new corporation, approximately $845 million, to construct a campus to employ three thousand staffers in the Research Triangle Park outside of Raleigh.
In complaining about the General Assembly’s proposed biennium budget, the Justice Center’s campaign promotes state directed mediocrity and not success to solve their identified crises. “A budget that shores up public institutions and services and proactively addresses inequitable outcomes by driving dollars toward investments to close those opportunity gaps is critical at this moment,” the center’s editorial explains.
So the question to be asked is why is the state the arbiter of what is an equitable outcome? Would it not be better if that effort were left to the individual rather than the state? Based on the Justice Center’s bulleted editorial, it is the state that should provide the solutions.
The conservative majority in both the House and Senate obviously see the benefit of individual initiative as their plans promote keeping the money in the hands of the citizens and not extorting it for government use in the form of higher taxes. Sen. Phil Berger, President Pro-Tem of the Senate, when told that the state would report another tax surplus stated appropriately, “A huge surplus does not mean we’re spending too little…. it means we’re taxing too much.”
Sen. Berger is right. The legislature needs to keep the state out of choosing equitable outcomes and instead provide an economic environment that facilitates private initiative that is better suited for creating sustainable solutions to life’s challenges.
