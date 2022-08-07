Recent court actions initiated by North Carolina’s Democrat party and N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein are creating embarrassment for the party to such a degree that even the state’s leading Democrat voice, the Raleigh News and Observer has been forced to criticize the party.
Earlier this week the N&O challenged the state Democrat Party over its resistance to allowing Green Party candidates on the ballot with continuing lawsuits, despite the apparent success of the Greens to meet the arduous standards required of any third or alternative party.
On June 30, just a day before the board of elections deadline for having candidates listed on the upcoming November ballot, the three Democrat members of the five-member board denied certification of the Green Party’s petition to have their candidates on the ballot while the two Republicans on the board voted in favor. By state statute, the five-member board consists of three board members representing the governor’s party, in this case Democrat, and two from the Republican Party.
The excuse given for the denial was that out of the approximately 22,000 signatures submitted, there were concerns over the validity of about 2,000 signatures.
Despite the fact that local boards of elections, with the same political makeup as the state board, had certified the validity of 16,000 plus signatures, well over the required threshold of 13, 865, the state board still refused to accept the effort of the Green Party. Due to the last minute nature of the board’s decision in relationship to the deadline for gaining access to the ballot, the Green Party had no time to contest the NCSBE’s decision or take remedial action.
Two weeks later, the Green Party filed a federal lawsuit against the state board. Matthew Hoh, the party’s Senatorial candidate, told The Hill, a political website, “We are fighting for our democracy against this corrupt, lawless and partisan decision by the State Board of Elections. This case will determine whether the political establishment can abuse its power to stop another party from participating in elections….”
Fast forward to Monday, Aug. 4, long past the deadline for being listed on the November ballot, the three Democrat board members conveniently changed their minds and voted along with the two Republican board members to approve the petitions. The reason given by NCSBE Chairman Damon Circosta was that the board was under significant pressure to review the petition signatures and after review, decided to reverse its decision.
But just as the Green Party had worked to gain the ballot listing through court action, the N.C. Democrat Party likewise ratcheted up its efforts to prevent this from happening by initiating its own lawsuit, but this time utilizing the state court, arguing that a federal judge has no authority to rule on a state law. And this is where the hypocrisy becomes even more blatant.
On July 25 in a totally unrelated case, a federal judge, responding to a request from N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein, put a restraining order on a criminal investigation of the attorney general that was headed to the Wake County Grand Jury. That investigation involved a century-old state law that prohibits the use of derogatory and false information against opposing candidates in state political campaigns, a charge that was made against Mr. Stein by his opponent, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neil, in the 2020 election.
Had the restraining order not been granted, the state’s attorney general would have faced a grand jury investigation for violating a state law.
These two cases bring up interesting conflicts. In the case of the Green Party lawsuit that relied on federal court intervention, the Democrats argue that this case should only involve the state court and not the federal court since it involves a state law. At the same time, the state’s leading jurist, the attorney general who is a Democrat, seeks to utilize the federal court to restrain the jurisdiction of a state law.
Which argument is correct? In reality, the N.C. Democrat Party is wanting the decision both ways, but only if it satisfies the party’s desired conclusion.
The hypocrisy doesn’t stop with the prosecution of these cases. Keep in mind that the N.C. Democrats have worked diligently to make voting easier by promoting mail-in or absentee balloting and lengthening the time for voters to cast their ballots. The party is all about improving voter access, but not voter choice.
Voter suppression is often thought of as a process of restricting access to the ballot box. But another form of voter suppression involves restricting voter choice and that is what the N.C. Democrat Party and their party apparatchiks on the state board of elections are working desperately to do.
In less democratic countries like Venezuela, Russia and Hungary, to name a few, voting is celebrated to give the controlling regimes the image of being a democracy and that the citizens of the respective countries have a voice in selecting their leaders. This is all a sham.
Although the public is welcomed, and in some cases even required to vote, their vote is meaningless, because there is only one, or at best a limited number of candidates, who coincidentally, are all part of the same regime.
Fearing a competitive race between Republican Senate Candidate Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley, and the possibility that the state legislature may swing even more Republican, the state’s Democrats are wary of any alternative or third-party candidates that may drain votes from their candidates. To avoid this possibility, the state Democrats, with the help of the Marc Elias Law Group, a national legal firm that works closely with the Democrat National Committee, is suing to stop the efforts of the Green Party to be on the November ballot.
Michael Bitzer, a political professor at Catawba College, Salisbury, NC., told WUNC Radio that, “the Green Party is the more progressive, more liberal side of North Carolina politics. Democrats could see a real concern about the Green Party spoiling efforts for Beasley and perhaps other (Democrat) candidates.
The N&O’s critical editorial concludes: “Trying to take down the Green Party may help Democrats win this election, but it’ll further erode the democracy they say they’re fighting for.”
While that conclusion is correct, it does beg the question if the state’s Democrat party really wants to promote democracy. The party’s action says just the opposite, that the real desire is a one-party state and a one-party country.
