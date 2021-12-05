This week’s highly publicized coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization is erroneously billed as an abortion rights case when in fact it is a case that either strengthens the 10th Amendment or weakens it.
Much is being made of the decision by the Mississippi legislature to set limits as to the deadline for deciding to terminate a pregnancy. Opponents of the law contend that this is an attack on the 1973 Supreme Court decision establishing a woman’s right to an abortion, based on the science of the day which at that time determined the viability of the fetus or unborn child to be some time after the second trimester or after 24 weeks of pregnancy.
According to the Legal Information Institute, “The Court divided the pregnancy period into three trimesters. During the first trimester, the decision to terminate the pregnancy was solely at the discretion of the woman. After the first trimester, the state could “regulate procedure.” During the second trimester, the state could regulate (but not outlaw) abortions in the interests of the mother’s health. After the second trimester, the fetus became viable, and the state could regulate or outlaw abortions in the interest of the potential life except when necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother.”
Since that highly controversial decision, the Court has upheld the basic tenants of the original decision based on the broad and questionable conclusion of when the unborn child reaches the point of viability. After that moment when viability is possible the Court approved the right of the state to restrict abortions.
The Mississippi case, as the current case is being named, is now challenging the date of gestation at which the state can step in, as prescribed by the Roe v Wade decision, and determine when it is appropriate to deny abortion within the boundaries of the state.
News reports are replete with stories about babies being born prematurely, even in the first 24 weeks of gestation and surviving successfully. Considering these facts and for other reasons, the Mississippi state legislature established a new point of pregnancy beyond which the procedure is no longer allowed within the state.
Washington Post columnist Marc Theissen notes in his column today that the U.S. is “one of just seven of the 198 countries that allow elective abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.” Among the other six are China and North Korea and he notes that Mississippi is not inclined to be in that list and has passed legislation that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
The media and the abortion rights proponents are apoplectic, arguing that this is a denial of a woman’s right to choose. But that is not the case. The expectant mother can choose to have an abortion, but just not in Mississippi after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The individual can easily go to states where abortions are more liberal, such as New York, California, and Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia.
The argument before the Supreme Court is not the denial of a right, abortion, but rather an affirmation of a right, Mississippi’s State’s Rights, as articulated in the 10th Amendment.
That amendment states, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
Legal scholars have long acknowledged that the Roe v Wade created a right that doesn’t appear anywhere in the Constitution. Now Mississippi is arguing that it has a right to determine the time frame within which abortions may be performed. It is that argument that is the most critical issue being decided in this case.
A woman’s right to abortion is not being denied in this case. Mississippi is establishing, as the Constitution allows and still adhering to the overarching decision in the Roe v Wade, a process and the time for when the procedure is allowed. Any effort on the part of the federal government to interrupt the state’s privileges and authority, not otherwise granted to the government, is unconstitutional.
The debate as being played out in the Supreme Court has ramifications that go beyond the issue of abortion; it will determine if the Court is continuing on a course to create laws rather than judge the implementation of laws duly established by the citizenry and by extension, Congress.
Thomas Jefferson expressed grave concern about the potential authority of the Supreme Court in situations such as this. The 10th Amendment Center noted that in 1823 he wrote to judge William Johnson, in response to another Supreme Court decision, Marbury v Madison, that involved the Supreme Court deciding in its favor in a dispute with Jefferson, who had just taken office as President.
“This case of Marbury and Madison is continually cited by bench and bar, as if it were settled law, without any animadversions on its being merely an obiter dissertation of the Chief Justice … . But the Chief Justice says, ‘there must be an ultimate arbiter somewhere.’ True, there must; but.. the ultimate arbiter is the people …” he wrote.
With this case, Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court is now faced with determining the fate of the 10th Amendment, not abortion rights.
