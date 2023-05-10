Saturday’s fentanyl awareness rally and walk along Bridges Street to bring attention to the devastation caused by the synthetic opioid was a major step in removing both the stigma and misconceptions associated with the drug usage, which for too long have been barriers in addressing solutions to a national problem that is very local as well.
The stigma is the result of a willing decision by the public to avoid the conversation on the assumption that drug usage and particularly drug addiction happens to someone else. Brooke Barnhill, an ECU graduate student working with the Carteret County Department of Public Health, noted in a radio interview that easily one third of the local community is impacted by drug usage and associated addiction. So to ignore or turn our collective backs on 33% of our community is absurd, if not destructive.
A recent high school program, “A Bridge for a Future without Addiction,” created by Barnhill with funding from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Foundation, brings into focus the issue of ignorance which seems to be prevalent in the county.
In the process of the three-day program for each freshmen class of the county high schools, Barnhill conducted a survey of the knowledge the students had on the subject before engaging in conversations and providing facts. The results of the survey show knowledge about the drug but at the same time obvious misconceptions, which considering the age of the respondents, it can be extrapolated that their parents think the same way.
When asked to rank the “worst drug you know about,” without any prompting, 25% of the respondents listed fentanyl as the most potent or dangerous substance, with methamphetamine (meth) a close second at 23%, followed by heroin at 21% and cocaine at 10%. The remainder of the dangerous drugs including acid or LSD, opium or morphine, crack and ‘tranq,’ the nickname for xylazine which is often associated with fentanyl, ranked under 10%. Nicotine was also identified by the students.
Interestingly, marijuana did not warrant a separate designation in the list of dangerous drugs but was apparently listed under the catchall category of ‘other.’
After determining the general knowledge that the 9th graders, ages 14-15, had about drugs she then surveyed the students about their understanding of the impacts drug abuse or addiction is having in their community and their lives. The students were asked their opinion of 12 questions indicating their agreement or level of disagreement including a neutral answer, which represented having no knowledge about the issue.
The questions were asked at the start of the program and then at the end to understand the effectiveness of the three-day curriculum.
While Barnhill’s efforts to educate a very susceptible age group are commendable, the more striking conclusion of her survey was the overall misconceptions these teens expressed in their initial answers.
In the first survey a majority of the students believed that drug dealers would not intentionally lace marijuana or cocaine with fentanyl, theorizing that it would result in the death of the users. This misconception was dispelled in the three-day course as Barnhill and other participants noted the intent of including fentanyl is to heighten the addictive nature of the drug being consumed and possibly the desire for even stronger drugs such as fentanyl itself.
There were a variety of other questions that, when compared with the pre-assessment versus the post-assessment, indicated a significant change in attitude. Such questions as the number of overdose calls that the county EMS responds to or the benefits of Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of a fentanyl or opioid overdose.
But it was the initial response to the second question asked on the survey, “Most overdoses in Carteret County happen in one geographic area of the county,” that is the most telling. The majority of respondents strongly agreed with this statement which points to the continuing misconception that drug usage has a demographic component: that drug usage can be determined by a specific geography, by income or ethnicity, and even by gender.
A recent article by CNN Health reporter Deidre McPhillips notes, “Fentanyl was the most common drug involved in fatal overdoses across age groups, race and ethnicity groups and genders in 2021. For people younger than 25 and older than 65, the rate was not significantly different than it was for other drugs.
“But it was exceptionally high among age groups 25 to 44,” she writes.
That fact was obvious during Saturday’s awareness rally as several hundred people gathered around two large posters bearing the faces of overdose victims. All were young with every ethnic group and gender well represented.
Several speakers at the Saturday event stressed the need for a full-on effort of the entire community to address the issue of drug abuse. “It takes everybody to help make a difference,” Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck told the attendees at Saturday’s rally. “We all must continue to bring awareness to the issue and work towards a solution.”
While there is no disagreement that drug addiction and the attendant overdose epidemic is growing, as each year the number of deaths continue to rise, there is an additional misconception that jailing the dealers is the answer.
Lee Stiles, founder of ‘From the Pit to the Palace,’ a program dedicated to helping recovering addicts, said, “It’s going to take prevention, rehabilitation and support. We can’t incarcerate people out of the problem of addiction.”
Barnhill’s efforts in educating our youth can only be successful if the information is supported by their parents and the community at large. A continuation of the thinking that this problem has demographic boundaries, as obviously dispelled during Saturday’s fentanyl awareness event, or that likewise it “doesn’t happen here” wherever here might be, only delays real solutions.
