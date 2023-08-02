Town charters are important and they establish definitive actions of governance. Emerald Isle commissioners discovered this last week as they attempted to add a fourth seat to its three-seat ballot in an apparent effort to avoid conflict over the unexpired term of one of their commissioners.
Metaphorically, the town’s efforts are akin to “splitting the baby while eating its cake,” as it navigates a potentially contentious issue of filling the unexpired position being vacated by board member Jim Normile. This mixed metaphor is apropos to the decision the commissioner have taken to fill the vacant board position.
For over a month rumors swirled in Emerald Isle that Commissioner Normile would be stepping down with two years still remaining in his position on the board. For some reason, possibly in hopes that he would reconsider, the town board delayed any action to seek his replacement.
Normile contends that his seat is due to expire, despite the fact that he was appointed to fulfill the unexpired four-year term of Candace Dooly, who was elected to the board in 2021 but stepped down to take a paid position with the town.
On July 25, four days after filings for November’s municipal elections ended, the board announced following a closed session, plans to use the upcoming municipal election to select the replacement for the remainder of Normile’s unexpired term.
The town board has, over the past three months, faced a litany of complaints from business owners and residents regarding town operations and budget priorities. With this as a backdrop, it is reasonable to think the board was hoping to avoid additional complaints that would arise if it appointed Normile’s replacement. For all intents and purposes, the board is attempting to, Solomon-like, split the baby by letting the voters decide.
At the same time the town would be “eating its cake” by simply letting the board of elections do the work with no impact on the incumbent town board members, one of whom is up for re-election.
The town board however, failed to consider the lack of authority to establish this change as part of the upcoming municipal election cycle, and there was a subsequent lack of communications with the county elections board.
Actions for contingencies such as board replacements for unexpired terms are detailed in town charters, and because Emerald Isle’s charter did not specify that board replacements could be decided in a municipal referendum, the unexpired seat could not be listed on the November ballot.
Caitlin Sabadish, Carteret County’s Director of Elections, announced the decision not to include the unexpired term on the ballot, quoting the town’s charter which states, “In the event a vacancy occurs in the office of Mayor or Commissioner, the Board shall, by majority appoint some qualified person to fill the same for the remainder of the unexpired term.” She went on to say that the state board of elections had determined that the town has no mechanism to utilize the municipal elections for filling an unexpired term, only for full term elections.
Whether the board likes it or not, it is tasked with filling the unexpired term, which obviously will make some residents and voters unhappy. But as noted, the board wants the public to make the decision, so it has announced intentions to select the fourth highest vote recipient to the unexpired board seat in question.
While this plan is commendable, it is also problematic. Sabadish quickly responded, saying that because the town will have only three commissioner seats to be voted on, any ballot that contains four or more votes will be “kicked out by the computer,” as an invalid ballot. There are 12 candidates vying for three seats so the possibility of a voter filling in more than three bubbles on the ballot is very possible.
Fortunately, for those voters visiting the polls during early voting or on election day, the computer will note if a ballot contains an over vote, prompting the voter to select only the proper number of candidates for their selection. The problem is different for absentee ballots because those voters will not be present to take corrective action.
The Emerald Isle commissioners did themselves and the public no favor as they muddled through the process. Normile’s contention that his position was only for two years is obviously incorrect, but does beg the issue as to why he wishes to step down.
He has served the town ably and professionally on numerous occasions. He was first appointed to the commission in 2014 following the death of Commissioner Nita Hedreen and was re-elected for two subsequent terms. During that period of time he also served as the town’s representative on the county’s Beach Commission.
Having served as the Beach Commission’s chairman, he declined to run for re-election to the town board, choosing instead to focus his attention on helping guide the county’s Shore and Beach Protection Office. That effort was short lived as the county commissioners, contrary to the wishes of the Emerald Isle commissioners, declined to re-appoint Normile to the Beach Commission. Shortly after, the town’s commissioners unanimously appointed him to fulfill the unexpired seat vacated by Dooly.
Considering the capable leadership that Normile has displayed over the years and his ability to build consensus, there are probably good reasons he has decided to vacate his seat. The town and county are poorer because of this decision.
But this event also focuses the need for the town and all towns in the county to be better prepared for contingencies in fulfilling vacancies, especially in periods of voter discontent. The rule is the rule, so towns, and particularly Emerald Isle, need to review their charters. This would go a long way toward eliminating confusion and public disruption in the future, which is sure to occur as Emerald Isle voters wonder whether they are voting for three or four commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.