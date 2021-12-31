As we approach a new year there is a natural tendency to review the events and decisions of the year just ending to consider the successes and failures. Based on the growing discontent of the public about how local, state and national leaders have responded the continued Covid-19 pandemic which has accelerated in the past few months, along with growing concerns about the nation’s economic conditions and foreign relations, there is ample fodder for harsh criticism and recriminations. But there is cause to be encouraged as well.
It is often said that crisis is the cauldron of innovation and opportunity. As the country and the world responds to both internal and international crises such as the pandemic, the failed departure from Afghanistan, and now rampant inflation, the public has found new reason to become more engaged in the decision-making processes. Added to this renewed interest in government decisions is a greater awareness of personal responsibility and increased expectations of accountability of institutions that heretofore have been ignored or trusted without concern.
From the mundane activities of our public schools to the greater and more complex decisions regarding how communities respond to calamities such as natural disasters or the pandemic, the public is now asking questions and demanding more accurate answers.
The scrutiny of the nation’s education system is a good example of how the pandemic has resulted in increased scrutiny and involvement.
Starting with the winter/spring semester of 2020, a majority of the nation’s schools were closed with students learning remotely from home. This continued through most of the 2020-2021 school year with students eventually returning to the classroom for the final weeks of that traditional school year.
Over that year and a half, parents watched as their children tried to comprehend their subjects remotely from their home or some other location outside the typical classroom which lacked the benefits of one-on-one conversations with their teachers. The teachers, likewise, were forced to deliver their assignments through a digital or virtual classroom, an environment for which they were ill prepared, due to either a lack of experience and or a lack of proper structure.
This experience combined with questions about the curriculum that parents observed during the remote leaning phase has resulted in a new-found interest on the part of the parents in the education system, which until now has been either ignored or trusted without concern. Now parents are showing up at school board meetings asking questions- a much needed interest considering the social and cultural challenges the nation faces
Even the actions and decisions at the more arcane agencies and institutions such as local, state and federal health departments are being scrutinized. As health statistics were being published about the impacts of hospitalizations and deaths resulting from the pandemic, the public began to notice certain anomalies that either didn’t add up or resulted in conclusions that didn’t make sense.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recently acknowledged that statistics it provided on the number of cases caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 needed to be adjusted. By almost 50%.
On Dec. 20, the CDC stated that Covid-19 cases across the country had, in a two-week period, risen from just 7% to 73%. After the results were challenged, the CDC acknowledged that sloppy reporting was involved and quickly revised the number to 22.5%.
Criticism and challenges of this agency have only begun, as it continues to revise not only its record keeping but its guidance on how the public should respond to the virus with such decisions as the length of time to be quarantined. At the outset of the pandemic the CDC was touting up to 14 days for quarantine after diagnosis for the disease, then it was dropped to 10 days and as of the beginning of December, the quarantine period declined to five days.
These fluctuations and confusing guidelines, apparently influenced by business and economic concerns, have brought additional scrutiny of an agency that has been perceived as being a-political and highly professional. The uncomfortable conclusion is that this agency has lost the confidence of the public it is designed to serve.
These are just examples of what will be considered a year of major failures by those who have been entrusted to lead. But there is a bright side to these and other failures and that is they are identifiable and though not always correctable, they can be prevented in the future if the public and voters resolve to remain engaged in every aspect of America’s future.
