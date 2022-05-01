Newport Town Planners sent a confused message on their concerns about the growth and development of the town last week when they voted, 4-2, to not approve rezoning a 22-acre plot on Highway 70 for a Planned Unit Development (PUD), while at the same time they approved rezoning 108 acres of farmland and wetlands for high density development.
Acknowledging the need to accommodate more residential growth in the town, the board recommended approval to rezone property, owned by the James R. Murdoch Trust. The parcel located on Willis Farm Road is designated R-20 (residential, agricultural district) and IW (industrial warehouse).
The board voted 4-2 to recommend to the county that it be rezoned to R-10 to allow for high density.
In making the presentation on behalf of the property owners, Josh Johnson of Stroud Engineering told the planning board that the design will incorporate some of the new expectations in the town’s Land Use Plan (LUP) that has yet to be approved by the state.
He went on to note that “A substantial portion of this parcel is wetlands, about 25 acres. We’re gunning for affordable priced lots. The only way to make it affordable is with higher density.”
Prior to their approval for this development, the town planners, incongruously turned down a requested zoning change for a 22-acre lot on Highway 70 on the town’s eastern boundary, which is currently zoned CH (highway commercial).
Trask Land Company requested approval to rezone a triangular lot that is bordered on the south by U.S. Highway70 and on the north by Chatham Street, the town’s main thoroughfare. The developer is seeking to build a class ‘A’ multifamily town home development consisting of a 330-unit apartment complex and townhouses.
Class ‘A’ rental properties are usually defined as the highest end construction projects, and are usually professionally managed, providing a variety of amenities for residents. These facilities come with high rents in comparison with other apartment complexes and appeal to high-income earners.
Gardner Nobel, representing the development company, noted in his presentation about the development of the 22-acre lot, that the intent was “to have a project that looks like it belongs and enhances the overall area.”
Both requests referenced the town’s new LUP which is being reviewed by the Coastal Resource Commission but has yet to be certified. Once it is certified the town will be able to use the new LUP in permit and zoning decisions but because it has not been given final approval, developers are not subject to the new guidelines.
The Coastal Area Management Act requires each of the 20 coastal counties to have local land use plans developed and approved by the state to address growth issues, to include the protection of productive resources like farmland, forest resources and fisheries. The plans are also to identify the economic development desired while at the same time incorporate protection of existing natural resources and the reduction of storm hazards.
The fact that both requests sought to anticipate the town’s future LUP, which is expected to be approved without changes, is commendable. Obviously the developers in both cases are concerned that their efforts are in keeping with the town’s image.
As the county continues to grow there is increased need for housing. Because Newport is the last major municipality in the county with large tracts of land, the town and its planners realize that it is primed for residential growth
Board member Cathy Tomon, concerned with the fact that I-42, expected to be completed in the next eight years, will increase traffic in the vicinity of the Trask Development site, noted that the nearby Chatham Street entrance on to Highway 70 will become more dangerous. “I’m concerned about the number of residents that will be turning left and right (at the intersection),” she explained.
Dominick Spadaro, another board member declining to support the proposal, likewise made note that traffic will increase once the interstate is finished but then he added a confusing and conflicting comment. “With Interstate 42 coming in, we’re going to need more business than residential (zoning).”
There is no question that the traffic in the vicinity of this particular plot of land is going to be significant since it is located at the end point of the soon to be completed I-42 extension connecting Carteret County and the Raleigh-Triangle market. But that will be the case with or without this proposed housing development and it will surely be worse if the property is allowed to be developed for commercial use.
As Mr. Nobel noted in his presentation to the planning board, the town’s LUP does not support commercial development at the Highway 70-Chatham Street intersection. Residential development along Chatham Street is well underway so the addition of a 330-unit multifamily residential unit is a natural fit for this area of town.
Both Ms. Tomon and Mr. Spadaro are correct about the potential traffic challenges at the Chatham Street and Highway 70 intersection but other than a highway overpass, the only other alternative is to begin now for the addition of a stoplight once I-42 is opened.
