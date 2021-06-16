Last week’s announced opening of the 15th N.C. Military Business Center office on the Carteret Community College campus stands in stark contrast to the April announcement by Governor Roy Cooper about Apple’s planned development of a campus in Research Triangle Park. Both announcements involved major economic investments, but only one required financial incentives and givebacks to produce any results, while the other expands existing human and technical resources without the need of government bribes.
Scott Dorney, executive director of the statewide military business center program, told local officials attending the ceremonial opening of the new offices to be located on the college campus at the Big Rock Business Center, that federal contractual opportunities are expanding statewide. He noted that despite the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, federal contracts initiated or let, increased more than $2 billion for a total of $9 billion all of last year across the state.
The North Carolina Military Business Center, first opened at Fayetteville Technical Community College in 2005, has assisted private sector businesses in the state in winning more than 3,800 federal contracts valued at more than $15 billion.
Over $40 million in contracts were executed in Carteret County this past year alone. And considering that much of our region’s economy is co-mingled due to the fact that the county is a destination for the nearby counties of Craven and Onslow, locations of the state’s major Marine Corps bases, federal contracts in those counties trickle into Carteret as well.
Compare that announcement with Governor Roy Cooper’s in late April as he stood outside the Executive Mansion with members of the legislature bragging that the computer giant Apple is planning on a $1 billion investment. Apple is promising to construct of a campus in Research Triangle Park that will possibly, over 10 years, create 3,000 jobs paying an average annual salary of $187,000.
During the announcement the commerce department acknowledged that they had approved - they use the word ‘awarded’- a Jobs Development Investment Grant (JDIG) of $845.8 million to be doled out over 39 years. The JDIG award is double what had been the largest award, $387 million, made last year to entice health care company Centene Corp. to create an east coast headquarters in Charlotte.
In addition to the JDIG grants, the city of Raleigh will pay 50% of new property tax growth back to the company after it reaches minimum investment requirements.
JDIG tax supported funds are designed to be used to entice job creating investments in Tier 1 and 2 (low income) counties. But the commerce department thinks nothing of doling out these funds in high wealth Tier 3 counties like Raleigh, Durham and Mecklenburg, where coincidentally the majority of the voting population lives.
The contrast in these two announcements is significant. The governor’s announcement, based on a promise mind you, is costing the state a great deal and it pales in comparison to the numbers provided by Mr. Dorney.
According to Mr. Dorney the state has the third highest military population in the country, which includes both active duty personnel and retirees. According to a 2015 economic study the overall military investment in the stated amounted to $66 billion annually. This represented 12% of the state domestic product, making the military and related business the second largest business sector in the state behind agriculture.
This is all predicated on long term capital investments that cannot be picked up overnight and moved to a new geographical location, unlike the many new service related businesses that the state’s commerce department has so aggressively courted.
Considering the more than $2 billion increase in federal contracts in the past year and the anticipated $1billion-plus investments expected at both MCAS Cherry Point and Marine Corps Bases Camp Lejeune and New River Air Station, that 2015 economic study needs to be updated.
Mr. Dorney did note that federal investments, not just defense department expenditures, are improving, and that the state ranked 16th in the country in federal contracts being let or executed. He pointed out in a recent radio interview on the TalkStation, WTKF, that federal contracts involve more than “tanks, planes and submarines.” He stated that there are a wide variety of services and products needed by all federal agencies in addition to the Department of Defense and that the federal government is looking to the private sector to fulfill these needs.
While we appreciate the interest of major corporations such as Apple, Google, Amazon and Centene Corp. to name a few, it is important for our existing companies that have and are making annual contributions to the state’s economy to be acknowledged and assisted. And, considering the quality and number of military installations plus the number of military related personnel in the state, North Carolina should be more successful in enticing federal investments particularly in the military sector.
The new military business center, now open at the Big Rock Business Center on the CCC campus, is a step in the right direction and is a wise use of the existing resources but more should be done.
