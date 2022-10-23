Despite President Biden’s recent description of an “economy strong as hell” and his questionable efforts to lower prices at the pump by tapping the country’s strategic oil reserves, voters are taking a differing opinion, which looks dismal for Democrat candidates in the midterm election.
A recent article by Scott Brown, former U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand, appearing in the Daily Caller noted that the president’s description of the economy may be a disastrous phrase for the both his presidency and the Democrat party.
“Presidencies are often defined by slogans,” Ambassador Brown writes. “Barak Obama had ‘hope and change,’ Donald Trump promised to ‘Make America Great Again.’” In the case of President Biden, Ambassador Brown suggests the response he gave to a reporter about inflation and a possible recession maybe his defining mantra.
“Strong as hell” was his response as he bit into a Baskin Robbins ice cream cone while on a campaign stop in Oregon.
The connection of the economy to that of hell which is defined as “a spiritual realm of evil and suffering, often depicted as a place of perpetual fire where the wicked are punished” makes for an interesting metaphor. Right now many hard working Americans are suffering from rapid inflation that is straining their ability to pay rent and utility fees, let alone enjoy any of the casual activities they did during President Trump’s years in Washington.
At the same time the President is claiming a strong economy, economists of all political persuasion, as well as financial advisors, are predicting a recession in the coming year. One economist is predicting a long period of stagflation, which is a combination of both inflation and recession, an economic event that brought down the Carter administration after only four years.
The president, along with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the Democrat leadership in Congress, continue to ignore the clear signs that the economy is struggling. These denials bring to mind the mantra that the administration and Mrs. Yellen promoted at the beginning of the year that “inflation is only transitory.” To be fair, if the time line they were viewing is a 100 years, then yes, inflation is certainly transitory. But for the near term, say three years or so, we can expect to feel the pain of inflation which is stealing the hope and dreams of most Americans.
In an almost fanatical fashion the president is doubling down on his economic policies that have created the financial disruptions now in place. After aggressively initiating giveaway programs such as the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which he followed with the $433 billion Inflation Reduction Act, he is now dipping into the nation’s coffers with the student loan forgiveness program which is estimated to cost $400 to $700 billion. All of these are designed to create voter support in the November elections.
Earlier this week President Biden authorized the release of over15 billion barrels of oil, which according to the Associated Press, “is an effort to stop gasoline prices from rising.” But wait, didn’t the president say the “economy is strong as hell?” This action says otherwise, and the public apparently sees the politics behind this decision.
AP reporters David Koenig and Cathy Bussewitz confirm this observation noting, “The administration hopes that tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a move that comes just weeks before the midterm elections, will bring relief to voters who have been struggling from high gasoline prices,” which in turn will result in voters’ support for Democrat candidates.
The oil reserves are stored in underground salt caverns in Texas and Louisiana. They were created in the 1970s after the Arab oil embargo, which nearly brought the nation to its economic knees. To assure adequate oil supplies in cases of emergencies, the caverns can hold up to 700 million barrels of oil. Last year the strategic reserves amounted to 617 million barrels, but Biden has drawn down those reserves to around 400 million barrels, the lowest number recorded since 1987, to prop up his administration and the Democrat party.
But the combined financial decisions of give-away programs, the growing disregard for an unstable world economy brought on by the war in Ukraine, and the anti-oil policies of the administration continue to burden the American public.
Ambassador Brown notes that, “more than two-thirds of Americans believe our country is on the wrong track according to the RealClear Politics average. In a New York Times/ Siena College poll, nearly half (44%) of voters describe the economy or inflation as the most important problem facing our country.”
The 2022 America Family Survey, by the left-of-center Washington think tank Brookings Institute, shows 89% of respondents are “somewhat worried” about inflation and 56% are “very worried.”
The president’s confidence that the “economy is strong as hell” falls flat when compared to these surveys, all of which have been produced by liberal organizations.
At the same time the president tries vainly to put “lipstick on a pig” to make the economy seem stronger than it is, he is also working diligently to divide the country with a campaign to promote abortion on demand, including up to the moment of birth, and to heighten ethnic issues. All this shows the dishonesty of his inaugural speech in which he promised to work to bring the country together.
One political pundit has described the up-coming midterm elections as an “enough election,” where the voters have decided they’ve had enough of the current political debacle.
Ambassador Brown concludes his opinion piece noting that Democrats running for office or currently serving will be forced to explain “their point of view on the ‘strong as hell’ economy.” “It’s not an enviable political position,” he notes. “Come January, it’s likely to lead more Democrats in search of more than just a new message, but also a new messenger all together.”
