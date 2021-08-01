As the country and the world come to grips with the most recent variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19), trying to determine the best course of action, including vaccinations and the use of masks, there is an even greater threat- the contagion of distrust. Because of mixed and conflicting messages, heavy handed orders and outright hypocrisy on the part of government leaders and the ruling class, the citizenry is fast losing any respect or confidence in those leaders and this is more dangerous than COVID-19.
N.C. Governor Roy Cooper experienced this earlier in the year when he attempted to establish, via questionable executive actions, criminal citations for citizens who failed to wear masks when outside their homes. The law enforcement agencies and subsequently the courts were charged with enforcing an order that on its face, pardon the pun, was not only unconstitutional but unlawful. As a result of the unlawful nature of the order, police and sheriffs simply ignored the governor’s instructions.
That corporate decision, made by the very agencies sworn to uphold the state constitution and its laws, showed that their first order of fealty was to the very public they served and not to government agencies - a wise conclusion on their part. Unfortunately, those decisions did much to undermine the public’s respect and trust in the state’s highest elected office.
This past week, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, experienced the same blowback from the Capitol Police who refused her order, as the senior policy maker for that department, to arrest anyone on the Capitol grounds not wearing a face mask. This order applied to everyone, be they visitor, staff or elected official. The Capitol gendarmes basically ignored this unconstitutional and unlawful order.
Adding to the mistakes of unenforceable mandates from elected officials is the growing awareness of confusing messages, lack of transparency about the facts of the virus, and even hypocritical actions of those making public decisions.
Initially the public was told by Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president, that face masks weren’t needed. Within months of that pronouncement, during which time Speaker Pelosi proudly walked through San Francisco’s renowned Chinatown district without a mask, in order to promote a more open and carefree environment and in the process remove any stigma associated with the “China” virus, the mandate quickly changed.
As government officials cried in vain over the need for a clear message of action, the pharmaceutical industry, spurred by then President Donald Trump, introduced a variety of vaccines that showed promise in defeating the primary virus. This was a record breaking scientific accomplishment considering the speed with which the vaccines were developed.
Now that other variants have appeared, the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) has once again resurrected confusing guidance. First CDC recommended that only those who were unvaccinated should wear masks indoors. Now the CDC is directing even those who are vaccinated to wear masks. In the process elected and public administrators such as school superintendents are attempting to ferret out the appropriate guidance for their departments.
The absence of clear documentation from the CDC, along with the confusing and sometimes conflicting statements, only adds to the growing distrust of the various public institutions and their representatives.
But the other most conflicting and most disturbing message is that being displayed on the country’s southern border. In spite of growing incidences of illegal immigrants receiving a free pass into the country contrary to immigration law, these very lawbreakers are not being screened for the COVID-19. Internal reports from immigration officials and the news media have documented this fact, yet nothing is being done. The immigrants are being quietly shipped to other states across the country without any notification to local health officials who will be tasked with assisting both the influx of new patients as well as the ramifications of transmitting the virus to local residents. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials report that thirty percent of those who are in custody are refusing to be vaccinated.
Julia Ainsley, of NBC news reported, “Two more whistleblowers have come forward to allege that children were mistreated by contractors and senior federal employee managers at a Department of Health and Human Services migrant shelter in Fort Bliss, Texas earlier this year, and also say HHS told them to downplay hundreds of Covid infections among children held at the facility.”
Citizens in every state and city are now wondering why are they are held to a higher standard than those who are entering our country illegally. President Biden is now demanding that all federal workers be vaccinated or tested on a daily basis, and likewise Governor Cooper is proposing that all state employees be vaccinated. But what about the illegals who are documented as being a major source of the virus and thus highly contagious? And where are these illegals being relocated?
From the nation’s capital to city hall, distrust of our elected officials is becoming more obvious daily and this fact should concern us all since our form of government, while based on law, has at its very core, human trust and respect. That trust and respect is fast eroding.
