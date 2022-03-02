Apparently, Carteret County Commissioners and their administrative staff have decided that they should take a more hands-on approach to the county’s beach commission, and this intrusiveness is beginning to raise a potential sandstorm that could be costly for the county’s tourism industry.
In 1997 the county commissioners, concerned that increasing erosion of the public beaches on Bogue Banks could hurt the county’s burgeoning tourist industry, formed a beach preservation task force. In 2001the county established a permanent Beach Commission, to negotiate with state and federal agencies for erosion control and to fund nourishment of the beaches. To finance the needed staffing and nourishment programs the county dedicated 50% of the county’s occupancy tax revenues to be used as needed by the commission.
Over the past 20 years the 11-member beach commission and its lone paid staff member, Shore Protection Officer, Gregory ‘Rudi’ Rudolph, has leveraged $55 million to acquire over $167 million in state and federal funding. During this period, the commission has overseen deposition of over 20 million cubic yards of sand to stabilize and strengthen county’s public beaches and convinced the Army Corps of Engineers to maintain several boat harbors such as Atlantic Harbor and to dredge and stabilize Bogue Inlet for the safety of boaters.
Despite the continued success of a relatively quiet board that has had only one full-time staff member to guide its operations, it has apparently become a target for micromanaging by the county commissioners and its staff.
The first indication of trouble was the surprise announcement by the commission’s executive director, Mr. Rudolph.
As the county’s first ever shore protection officer, Mr. Rudolph successfully guided the commission and the county in the establishment of both the board and its goals. Over the 20 years his track record for successfully navigating a myriad of arcane regulations, while also acquiring major state and federal funding, was the envy of beach commissions along the entire east coast. Fortunately for the beach commission and the county’s tourist industry, Mr. Rudolph was determined to remain in Carteret County, which lead him to turn down numerous offers from other beach communities.
But after years of hard work and little recognition from the county commissioners, Mr. Rudolph apparently decided that the private sector would be more appreciative of his skills.
The commission has since hired Ryan Davenport who had previously worked with N.C. Division of Coastal Management. There is no question that the new director has the background for his new job, but Mr. Rudolph has left big shoes to fill considering the work he has accomplished.
While the beach commission is responsible for negotiations with federal and state agencies and contractual arrangements with service providers such as dredging companies, the county commissioners handle all funds and also determine the makeup of the board.
The 11-member commission consists of two representatives each from the Bogue Banks towns of Emerald Islet, Pine Knoll Shore and Atlantic Beach and one from the town of Indian Beach and another “at-large” seat that is often designated for a resident of the unincorporated community of Salter Path. The remaining seats on the board are filled by a county resident, a representative of the county’s Tourism Development Authority and one member from the county commissioners.
Over the past two decades, the county board has recognized that the beach commission is dependent on the buy-in of the beach towns and has always accepted the recommendations of the beach towns. But that understanding has obviously changed.
In February, just as the beach commission was preparing to welcome Mr. Davenport, the county commissioners surprisingly selected Emerald Isle businessman Ronnie Watson to take the position held by board chairman Jim Normile. A year earlier Mr. Normile was unanimously selected by the county commissioners to fill the position of chairman, left vacant by retiring Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper, but his three- year term was ending and he was up for another appointment this year.
Mr. Watson, unaware of the county board’s long-range goals for the beach commission, was enticed to apply for a position, not realizing that he was seeking Mr. Normile’s seat. Shortly after the change was announced, only days before the first board meeting of the new year, Mr. Watson expressed embarrassment about the transition and resigned his seat, stating that he believes the town should have the privilege to make board appointments and not the county commissioners.
In addition to Mr. Watson’s resignation two other board members stepped down. Salter Path resident Mike Fiorini resigned, citing other obligations, as did long-time board member Larry Baldwin.
Mr. Baldwin, a soil scientist who also serves on the Coastal Resources Commission, told News-Times reporter Brad Rich that his resignation was predicated on the county commission’s increasing involvement with the panel, such as rejecting the commission’s endorsement of Mr. Normile for reappointment after the Emerald Isle town board had nominated him to represent the town. “The last months have made it apparent that my participation and majority commission votes are of little or no value,” he stated.
Mr. Baldwin’s concerns are an indication that there is a strong undercurrent of dissatisfaction with the county’s intrusion, and this should concern the county’s tourism related businesses. Because, how goes our beaches, so goes our economy.
The county’s beaches and its largest economic engine, tourism, have been well served over the past two decades by the beach commission and unless the county commissioners have some serious concern about the commission's operations, it should stay out of this sandbox.
