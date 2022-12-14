“Wacktivism” is North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell’s description of the efforts by the international investment firm Black Rock to promote stock investments in nascent green technology industries over high performing and sustainable industries that have “carbon footprints.”
The treasurer made national headlines last week when he called for the firing of the CEO of the investment firm Black Rock, Larry Fink, for practicing “wacktivism” by making investment choices based on non-business principles. While the liberal press was stunned by the treasurer’s bold comment, North Carolina taxpayers and state employees should be confident that at least someone in authority is taking their responsibility of service seriously, putting the needs of their constituents, in this case state employees, ahead of the latest cultural or political fad.
The latest and potentially most economically damaging fad is ESG, which requires investors and investment firms to calculate the Environmental, Social and Governance quotient of companies being targeted for investment. Any company scoring high on ESG should be given more liberal financial treatment than companies that are perceived as lacking in this category.
Through cultural, social and political influence investors are being bullied into making decisions on where investments are made regardless of the overall financial strength or sustainability of the company being targeted for funding.
North Carolina’s pension program for state employees is the ninth largest in the country and is designated the most efficient pension plan in North America by CEM Benchmarking Inc., a Canadian company that does comparative research of investment management in all asset classes.
As soon as Folwell took office in 2017 he began to take charge of the state’s pension plan, which had been relatively successful during the stock market boom years, but was on autopilot with little concern for savings. His first act was a review and renegotiation of all the investment management fee contracts, resulting in over $700 million in savings to the fund.
Over the past seven years Treasurer Folwell has pressed the N.C. Legislature to improve funding of the state’s pension plan to assure that it maintains a sound financial balance sheet. The result is that the pension plan is considered by the Wall Street rating firms as one of the most secure programs in the country.
Truth in Accounting, a non-partisan accounting watchdog, noted in an October report, ‘Financial State of the States,’ that 31 states do not have enough cash to pay their bills. This report alone shows the success of both the treasurer’s efforts and the resulting fiscal discipline initiated by the legislature that accrues to both state employees who are the beneficiaries, and taxpayers who are responsible for funding the pension plan.
With the responsibility for assuring over $590 million in monthly payments going to 353,000 recipients and another 656,000 state employees yet to receive pension payments, it behooves the treasurer to be concerned about the sustainability of the state’s investments.
N.C. Policy Watch, a project of the left of center N.C. Justice Center, has criticized the treasurer for being too conservative by keeping too much money in cash and less in stocks, despite skyrocketing inflation and the threats of recession that have shaken the stock market.
Countering this criticism of conservative investing is the success of the program in contrast to national trends. At the beginning of December, the state’s returns on investments are down only 7%, as compared to the S&P 500 stock index which is down by nearly 17%.
Now that same liberal group is challenging the treasurer’s announced frustration with Black Rock’s focus on virtue signaling and less concern about investing in profitable operating companies with good management and business practices that benefits the investors.
In a commentary headlined, “NC Treasurer puts politics ahead of humanity” Rob Schofield, Policy Watch director, criticizes Folwell for putting his responsibility to the state and employees ahead of virtue signaling. According to Schofield, the treasurer should focus on the broader issue of the global climate emergency, which he describes as “an all-hands-on-deck existential crisis,” which he contends is a driving concern for Black Rock strategists.
This naivete ignores the fact that Black Rock still invests in a variety of polluting industries and will do so; otherwise, it will lose most of its clients who, like the NC Pension fund, need to be profitable. And surprisingly, Mr. Schofield is willing to throw state employees such as teachers, a group that the liberal organization is constantly courting for support, under the proverbial bus for the benefit of promoting a broader political agenda.
The treasurer, noting that Black Rock still has a successful investment strategy despite pandering to liberal causes, is allowing the firm to continue managing 13 per cent of the state’s retirement plan portfolio. But in addition to calling for the ouster of the firm’s CEO, the treasurer has also removed the investment firm’s privilege to represent the pension shares in any stock votes.
Schofield quotes New York City’s Comptroller Brad Lander, who accuses the treasurer of “waging a war of political distraction in the hope of protecting fossil fuel interests.”
The Policy Watch director goes further, stating that “the notion that North Carolina Treasurer is intentionally using his resources to help undermine such efforts (ESG) constitutes a massive betrayal of the people he is sworn to serve.”
On the contrary, Treasurer Folwell is showing courage and foresight to fulfill his sworn duty by assuring that the state’s pension fund is solvent and that the one million state employees who depend on that fund will receive the benefits that the state has promised. The treasurer does not work for Wall Street, the social or cultural elite; he works for the state of North Carolina and he owes his responsibility here first and last.
