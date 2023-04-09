N.C. House of Representative Tricia Cotham’s decision to change her registration from Democrat to Republican has generated a firestorm of criticism from her previous caucus and from the state party that is unveiling a major problem with the party- it is ideologically centered not people centered.
Wednesday, Cotham who represents the left leaning 112th district in Mecklenburg County, announced that she is switching her registration from Democrat, a party that she and her family have long supported, to that of Republican. The outcry from her formerly, fellow Democrats was visceral, harsh and in the end, embarrassing.
A former teacher and assistant principal, Rep. Cotham is an experienced lawmaker having served in the N.C. House for 10 years, through 2016. In 2022 she re-entered politics, again as a Democrat candidate, winning her race by nearly 20 points.
In addition to her own political credentials, her parents too are very connected to the party. According to the political website, The Hill, her mother, a member of the Mecklenburg Board of Commissioners, serves on the Democrat National Committee and her father, John, is the former chairman of the county’s Democrat Party.
Based on the lawmaker’s long history and family pedigree with the party, Cotham’s decision was neither casual or impulsive. Something, or a series of things, had to have driven this decision.
Amid the hoopla of the announcement, state Democrats immediately went into attack mode.
Following Cotham’s announcement, Anderson Clayton, chair of the state Democrat Party, accused her of “deceit of the highest order.” She went on to say, “it is a betrayal to the people of Mecklenburg County with repercussions not only for the people of her district but for the entire state of North Carolina.”
Those accusations not only are baseless, they ignored both Cotham’s statements and actions that show she is independent and will not always be in lockstep with the Republicans. But more apparent in the criticism is the message that Cotham owes her energy, her focus and her allegiance to the party primarily, and that the needs and concerns of ALL of her constituents, including the state, are secondary, if even that.
During Cotham’s press conference announcing her change in registration, the Republican legislative leaders went so far as to acknowledge that her past record and even her current stance on certain issues will not always align with the majority of the party, yet they were enthusiastic in welcoming to their side of the political aisle.
The publicity surrounding this announcement is predicated on the theory that she will now assure that House Republicans will have the requisite two-thirds majority vote to override any future gubernatorial vetoes, but based on her comments Wednesday, that expectation is not assured. Senate Republicans do have a veto-proof majority.
Since Cotham has returned to the House, she has been subject to micromanagement by the Democrat caucus, which has gone so far as to criticize her choice of clothing, how she cuts her hair, and despite her previous 10 years as a House member, treated her as a novice in the chamber’s activities.
But the reaction and criticism she and two other Democrat House members received for being absent during a vote on Governor Cooper’s veto of the “gun bill,” removing the necessity for a local sheriff’s approval for a handgun permit and allowing concealed carry permits in churches where children attend, was possibly the final straw for the Charlotte lawmaker.
Cotham, who is suffering from the effects of long covid, informed the party leaders that she had a medical appointment she could not miss, and that she would be absent the day of the veto override vote. That reason was apparently not acceptable to either her legislative leader or the other members. Party ideology comes first, the wellbeing of the individuals or the state are of least or no concern.
Rep. Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford County, who along with Michael Wray, D-Northampton County, was also absent for the House vote, was distressed by the angry reaction from his chamber peers over the successful veto override. Rather than point an accusative finger at his former legislative cohort, he instead suggested that the party’s leadership should be introspective and look at its fanatical approach to representation and governance.
There is an old saw that describes a fanatic as person who redoubles their effort after losing sight of their goal. The reaction to Rep. Cotham’s decision to simply change registration, not her opinions, the Democrat legislative leaders and their party have shown a fanatical adherence to ideology that totally ignores the primary goal of all elected officials- to serve the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.