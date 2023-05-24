As this year’s Marine and Science Technology (MaST) graduating class crosses the stage Thursday night, it will represent more than an opportunity for a bright future for the graduates, it will also sadly represent a lost opportunity for the county and hundreds of future graduates.
After only five years of operation the county school board will have successfully closed one of the county’s most innovative educational opportunities afforded to students outside of the standard K-12 environment.
Known as Cooperative Innovative High Schools, a program initiated by the legislature in 2012 to promote innovation in education, the initiative matched high schools with either public or private colleges to target a wide array of students, including those at risk of dropping out, first generation college students, and those who could benefit from advanced learning experiences.
MaST high school has had a stormy existence. Once it began with its first freshmen class of 50 students in 2018 it was targeted with complaints by members of the Carteret County School Board who contended the program was unfair since enrollment was limited to only 200 total students, thereby denying all students the opportunity to attend.
This complaint of “discrimination” offered by several board members as they voted to close the school last year, ignored the fact that students at any of the three county high schools had the opportunity to attend Carteret Community College through dual enrollment. As for the lack of fairness, they also ignored the fact that there are other highly competitive and thus exclusive opportunities, such as advanced placement and baccalaureate courses at the three high schools that by their very nature are restrictive.
The school board also feared the loss of 200 students to MaST would reduce the state funding of teachers, which is predicated on student census or Average Daily Membership. But this too was not a problem since the students attending the innovative high school were still counted in the census of their home high school. In fact, the MaST students participated in their home high school extracurricular activities and sports teams. The only difference was these students attended classes at the community college which had gone to major expense to accommodate them.
Currently there are 133 CIHS programs spread out over 97 of the state’s 115 public school districts. The program is so successful that several counties have multiple innovative high schools. Guilford County has 11 early college programs and nearby Craven County has two. Numerous studies have shown the program is highly successful with CIHS students outperforming their peers in a variety of metrics including retention and completion rates and individual assessment.
Alessandra Quattrocchi, reporter with EdNC, a data collection and analytical news service focusing on education issues in the state, noted in a recent article that the General Assembly has seen verification of the success of the Innovative High School program. The “successes” in the draft report showed that completion rates were above the statewide average while dropout rates were far less than the state average and that CIHS students received better grades on average with 84% scoring a passing grade of C or better, which is 13% higher than the general population
The final opportunity for the closure of the school came available as the legislature was wrapping up its 2021 budget as there was concern that state funds would not be available to maintain the program. In many counties, the CIHS are so popular that counties that do have the programs include them in the county school budget.
With the guidance of former Rep. Pat McElraft, (R), since retired, representing Carteret and Jones counties, and N.C. Sen. Norman Sanderson, (R), the state dedicated $180,000 in recurring funding for MaST. This program support, which is specifically targeted just for the county’s innovative high school program, eliminated the board’s concerns about funding.
Despite both legislative support and impassioned pleas from parents and students either attending or hoping to attend MaST, the school board made the decision in 2022 to close the school with the 2023 graduating seniors. With this closure, the county will lose the $180,000 annual funding which other counties are sure to seek for their programs.
In concluding her story for EdNC, Quattorcchi noted, “North Carolina is a national leader in the CIHS model, boasting a high number….steady enrollment numbers, continued expansion, and a community college system that is eager to partner with local school district…”
Her comments are obviously accurate when considering the large number of innovative high schools in most of the state’s public school districts and the desire for even more. But for Carteret County the interest and support for innovation has its obvious limits.
Alma Barajas of Newport, finishing her fourth and final year at MaST described her feelings about her graduation to News-Times reporter Cheryl Burke, as “bittersweet.”
“It has been an amazing opportunity to be a part of this program,” Barajas said. “This school has opened many doors for me that I would have not gotten in a traditional high school. It is sad that in the end, the MaST program will no longer be a part of the Carteret County school program. This program is such a great opportunity for high school students of all backgrounds and abilities in Carteret County. Hopefully, in the future, there will be an opportunity like MaST again.”
While we sympathize with Barajas, we hold even greater sympathy and concern for the hundreds of students who could and should have the same opportunities that she and approximately 250 other students had the past five years at MaST.
Now it is up to the County School Board and the County Commissioners to step forward and show us exactly how they intend to improve the educational opportunities that were available through MaST. Otherwise the result of this decision to not be innovative with both state funds and a willing partnership with Carteret Community College will leave a bitter taste for parents and students in the years ahead.
