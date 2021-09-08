Just as President Biden found it difficult and disastrous to extricate the US forces from Afghanistan, he now faces a similar domestic crisis as he attempts to extricate the federal government from the nanny state that he and his Democrat minions have created with COVID-19 public assistance programs.
In late August, the president’s illegal extension of the national eviction moratorium ended and now landlords are demanding outstanding rental payments and in many cases proceeding with eviction notices. This past weekend, ironically Labor Day weekend, the $300 federal unemployment stipend ended, which will now force approximately 7 million recipients to head out to find a job, of which there are many.
Congress will begin meeting next week to hash out details of a $3.5 trillion safety net program that will include a variety of social programs designed to soften the blow of requiring Americans to once again fend for themselves rather than rely on government programs.
Currently there are more jobs waiting to be filled than there are people to fill them but this fact seems to be of little concern to the liberals in Washington and in various state capitols.
In addition to the $3.5 trillion program, Congress is also planning a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that, if the theory holds, will create millions of jobs as state and local governments improve roads, water systems and buildings that are in need of repair. We must hope that this effort will lead to real jobs, unlike the “job ready” experience that President Biden’s mentor, Barack Obama promised but failed to deliver.
All of this will come at a cost that has many liberals in Washington concerned since there is insufficient revenue in the form of taxes to pay for the growing debt these programs will create, let alone the current national debt. As Dame Margaret Thatcher, Great Britian’s second most influential prime minister behind Sir Winston Churchill noted, “The problem with socialism (such as the federal programs that have been initiated) is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”
As of today, if the country were forced to repay the current national debt it would require
$86,217 from every man, woman and child who are citizens. This equates to $228,322 from every taxpayer. So obviously Dame Thatcher’s observation is being proven accurate today and will be even more apparent once the national debt hits an expected $29 trillion after additional programs are initiated.
Those debt numbers and the subsequent financial weight to be borne by the public are of no concern to Congressional Democrats as they are poised to raise taxes for all Americans under the guise of taxing corporations and the rich. The description of the latter, the rich, is open for description but there is a good chance that many in Hollywood and other liberal groups will be magically excluded from this designation.
As for taxing corporations, that is one of the greatest canards or false concepts ever created by the Washington elite. It is the consumer, not the corporation, that eventually covers the hidden tax increases. Corporations or private businesses do not pay taxes, they simply add the corporate tax into the overall cost of the product or service, which subsequently raises the sales tax as well.
At the same time that the federal government is seeking to extract more money, from those American citizens who are working to be productive citizens, to underwrite their vote getting federal largesse for those who are not being productive, we are seeing a degradation of what has made this country great – individual initiative.
Not only have we experienced the dark side of socialism as seen by the tens of thousands of jobs waiting to be filled as millions of capable workers have rested on these numerous social programs, we are also witnessing the incompetence of our elected officials who are being cavalier with these federal programs.
As the country struggled with various quarantine restrictions, forcing businesses to close and putting millions out of work, the federal government initiated the rental assistance program to be used by tenants who were unable to stay current on their rent payments while the quarantines were enforced. Over $46.5 billion was set aside to help these renters and subsequently the landlords who were also dependent on rental income.
As of July only 11% ($5.2 billion) of those funds have been distributed to renters who qualified for assistance. The program has been in operation for more than year and yet the federal government has not found a way to distribute the funds.
Now that the various federal programs are coming to an end we can expect a national cry of outrage from the millions of recipients of these earlier programs. This potential outrage is concerning liberals at every government level, which gives them additional motivation to let the federal dollars flow to a plethora of social programs regardless of the cost.
If the experience of the past year with rental assistance and unemployment stipends are any indication of the functionality of government leaders and their agencies, then the country can expect another disastrous effort by President Biden and the Democrat majority in Congress. Only this time, unlike the disaster in Afghanistan, the impacts of incompetent leadership and long range planning will be felt on our shores by our citizens.
