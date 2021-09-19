Morehead City’s new town hall, dedicated this past Tuesday, is one more indicator of the growth that the county and its municipalities are facing, and the need for local governments to think sensibly and sensitively as they prepare for all the services they will be expected to provide.
Tuesday’s dedication of the 20,000 sq. ft. facility has been a long time in coming. It began 15 years ago when the town purchased what is known officially as the Charles S. Wallace building, but better known among locals as Morehead City High School. The use of the facility as a high school ended in 1964 as the county began consolidation of its school system, which at the time consisted of six multi-grade schools housing students in grades 1-12. Morehead City High School and Newport High School were the first to be consolidated into what is now West Carteret High School.
Between that first change and 1964, the building located on a two-block parcel at 1100 Bridges Street and stretching north to Bay Street, served as one of the county’s elementary and middle school facilities until new buildings could be completed for those grades as well.
Once the schools vacated the building, the city began looking at it as a possible location for a municipal building to replace the city’s long time Evans Street facility that has been in use for almost 100 years. In 2006 the town bought the Charles S. Wallace building and land for $1 million as the future location of the city’s municipal building.
Years later, those plans have come to fruition but not without controversy, cost overruns and delays.
Some of the delay for the construction of the facility can be attributed to the economic downturn resulting from the “great recession” of 2007-09 which reverberated well into 2011, causing the city to set aside plans until the economic recovery was well underway. Additional hurdles included several major hurricanes that distracted from the project.
During that time residents and particularly Morehead City High School alumni pushed the town to consider renovating the building instead of building a new structure as was being planned.
Because of significant water damage, mildew, mold and the pervasive presence of asbestos throughout the old building, the town determined that the most cost effective solution was to raze the structure and build anew. After numerous conferences with local historians and nearby residents the town compromised with a building plan that replicates the original structure.
While the construction has been long in conclusion, the town council and staff are to be credited for their efforts. They satisfied the critics who wanted to protect an historic structure that had both personal and public meaning. And although it is not the original structure, its appearance has a very close resemblance to the original building, almost a complete replica.
In the process the town made a wise decision to use a timeless building design that is in keeping with the surrounding structures and will be attractive for the many years ahead. It is interesting to note that in many cases public buildings are often times designed to make an architectural statement that after ten or more years becomes dated, and thus more of an eyesore than a comfortable sight.
The town’s decision to remain within close proximity of tthe business district while still being very accessible to residents is a message of pride and confidence in the future of the town.
Not only did culmination of this dream take a quarter century to complete it was, despite the town’s best efforts, more costly than the original estimate of approximately $5 million. Because of cost overruns, something that is almost always guaranteed due the cost fluctuation of materials and new unexpected requirements, the final cost rose to over $7 million.
Morehead City’s successful, albeit lengthy and expensive, efforts to build a municipal building to provide service for the county’s largest town in population, and the county’s economic center, bodes well for city residents and taxpayers but also serves as a challenge for other local governments faced with the same needs.
As the county continues to grow, county and municipal offices will be challenged, and the time to begin thinking about meeting the current and the future needs of the communities and their respective taxpayers, is now. While a 25-year effort as Morehead City experienced might be longer than necessary for future municipal plans in other Carteret County towns, it is a good reminder that these decisions take time, diligent planning with local input and finally, lots of money.
