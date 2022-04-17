President Joe Biden’s recent decision to delay the restart of student loan payments is creating serious concern among Democrats in Congress as well as his most ardent supporters in the liberal press, out of fear that the conclusion will be politically as well as economically destructive.
Last week The Washington Post wrote an editorial decrying the decision noting, “President Biden blundered this week with his extension of the pause on student loan payments through Aug. 31. What was a needed emergency measure at the start of the pandemic is no longer justified,” wrote the Post’s editorial board.
Recent remarks by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) made to reporters working for the Washington D.C. publication, The Hill, indicate that the president is seriously considering eliminating student loan debt for over 41 million borrowers with a total value of $1.7 trillion. For a comparison, this is more than all aggregated credit card debt nationwide.
In March 2020, as the country’s economy began to sag because of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump initiated a temporary deferment that was approved by Congress. He extended it through the conclusion of his term and then, shortly after taking office, President Biden continued the deferment.
Payments were to restart April 1, but because of his declining poll numbers and a desperate need to declare one victory in his otherwise failed first year as chief executive, President Biden announced the continuation of the deferment for another five months.
The Washington Post disagreed with this action noting, “It is hard to make an argument that college graduates are struggling right now. The unemployment rate for Americans with a bachelor’s degree or higher is a mere two percent. There is a near-record number of job openings. It’s a similar story for Americans who took a few college courses but either didn’t graduate or left with an associate’s degree. The unemployment rate for Americans with “some college” is three percent.”
If the President does pass an executive order to forgive student loans he will face the ire of all those families and students who worked to pay for their college education and thus have not benefited from government largesse. There is also the legal question of government interference with legal contracts between parties (students and the lending institutions) which will surely be challenged in court.
On the other hand, if the student loan deferments are allowed to sunset, then 41 million borrowers who will have enjoyed almost two and a half years of financial freedom will experience a cold hard dose of reality. The timing could not be worse as the nation experiences historic inflation that has all but neutered any pay increases the nation’s workforce have seen.
The president’s decision only delays the inevitable. If he does nothing short of total elimination of student loan debt he will make enemies of those borrowers who, arguably, were fooled into seeking higher education degrees with the promise of instantaneous results. If he does eliminate the $1.7 trillion the result will be resentment and anger of those who either scrimped to avoid debt or who have fulfilled their commitments to their lenders.
There is no easy answer, but a failure to make a confident and bold decision now creates greater fear and resentment for all parties, which will become apparent in the mid-term elections. President Biden has lost so many battles that this one may seem small, but the tremors that result will be felt quickly and for a long time.
