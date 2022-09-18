Obituary pages of newspapers across the country are reporting a sad story that should concern us all- America’s future, its youth, are dying at an unprecedented rate as a result of opioid overdoses and particularly from an international poison- fentanyl.
In July, the Associated Press reported on a single drug haul of one ton of fentanyl that had been seized by the U.S. Custom and Border Patrol just as it was crossing our extremely porous border, which the Biden administration claims is more secure than it has ever been.
Just to put this into perspective, two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose. There are over 453 milligrams in a pound which, when divided by two means that one pound of the substance can kill over 226,000 average Americans. So that ton of fentanyl stopped at the border could kill 453 million people, which is more than the population of this country.
The really frightening thought is that this ton of the deadly poison is not the sum total of all that is making its way into the country to be consumed by current drug abusers and unsuspecting children. By the time this haul of the poison was stopped, the border protection agency had already accumulated over 8,400 pounds in fentanyl, seized over the previous nine months in the San Diego and Imperial Counties, California.
The growing epidemic of drug abuse, particularly opioid addiction and the increased use of fentanyl, is something that cannot be overlooked. It is quickly killing the country’s future by making its victims totally dependent on the drug or worse, killing the users.
Carteret County’s Consolidate Health Systems Director, Dr. Randall Williams, talking about the impact of the drug during a recent interview on the TalkStation WTKF FM-107.1, noted that opioids target the brain’s pleasure senses in such a manner that it becomes a necessity to live.
Fentanyl is a highly synthesized opioid that gets to the brain’s pleasure center quickly making it an attractive alternative to addicts. But fentanyl, as noted, is lethal in even the smallest doses, which results in addicts quickly overdosing when it is used.
Dr. Williams noted in the interview that paradoxically, when addicts hear that a particular drug combination is proving to be deadly because of being a highly refined form of the drug, addicts are attracted to the source, reasoning that it will give them a quick and more robust high. It often does, resulting in their deaths.
Over the past month the Drug Enforcement Administration has warned that fentanyl is now produced as candy. Known as “Rainbow Fentanyl,” the drug is being manufactured in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes which, according to DEA administrator Anne Milgram, is a “deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction among kids and young adults.”
In response to the growing use and deaths resulting from opioid overdoses and fentanyl poisoning, the county’s Health Department, the Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Services are providing three training sessions for the public on how to respond to overdose victims.
The two-hour program, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., will be conducted Tuesday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center, Morehead City; Wednesday at Fort Benjamin Recreation Center, Newport; and Thursday at The Bridge on Harkers Island.
Training will be targeted for at-risk situations which will involve family members, friends and associates of any individual who is either a drug user or someone with a highly addictive personality. But the effort to reach and educate those individuals who have possible connection with drug abuse by either family or friendship should not deter anyone concerned from attending. The public needs to be both educated and as a result engaged, to the point of serious concern.
The topic and debate about drug abuse has been ongoing for decades and the result is the public takes a cavalier, if not callous, approach to the problem, assuming that with help, the drug addicts can dry out and reconnect with society. That argument works if the addict survives and in the case of fentanyl poisoning, that is a growing problem.
The problem is so significant that Vancouver, Canada, according to a July New York Times article by Stephanie Nolan, is experimenting with a fentanyl dispensary financed by the public health system.
Kristen Johnson, reporter for the Raleigh News & Observer, wrote earlier this week that the Orange County Detention Center “has become one of the few facilities in the state to offer free Narcan nasal spray,” an antidote for opioid overdoses.
Citing a recent study on opioid addiction, Ms. Johnson reported that addicts who are released from jail are “40 times more likely to die from an opioid overdose in the first two weeks after they leave jail.” She goes on to write that the state recorded 3,759 deaths from opioid overdoses last year alone.
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck, also participating in Wednesday’s WTKF radio interview with Dr. Williams, noted that there have been 86 overdose deaths recorded in the county since 2020.
The purpose of the Vancouver experiment, the vending machines at the Orange County Detention Center and this week’s training programs are all part of “harm reduction” to reduce deaths and severe illness for illegal use of drugs.
Unfortunately, these efforts are more in line with a band-aid approach; they do not get to the root cause and only offer temporary solutions. What is needed most is education and, quite frankly, an enhanced sense of fear that any involvement with hard drugs can lead to a loss of control and more importantly, a loss of life.
While the planned training and educational programs are targeted to those who might be directly or indirectly connected to addicts through either family or friendship, it should not be ignored by the public writ large. Anyone interested is invited to attend any of the three meetings.
Because there will be materials provided during the events, particularly nasal spray containers of Narcan, the program directors have requested that attendees register in advance by going to the county health department website and clicking on the Carteret Cares button. The time to be educated and concerned is now, as the newspaper obituaries are showing.
