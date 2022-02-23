Positive numbers trending in opposite directions are indications that Carteret County’s economy will experience a significant surge in the coming tourist season and most likely beyond. While this is good news for the economy, these numbers represent a possible threat to the county’s tourism brand as the hospitality industry struggles to maintain services with continued staff shortages.
As the national and regional Covid-19 infections continue to decline, the county’s tourism has consistently trended in the opposite direction with increased visitations that have generated record revenue numbers. Recently the county’s Tourism Development Authority reported 17 consecutive months of record-setting revenue collections that began June 2020 during the height of the pandemic quarantine period.
County officials speculate that this surge in the county’s tourist visitations resulted from travelers staying close to home instead of long trips that would either increase the likelihood of infection or, due to additional quarantine regulations, would restrain travel, creating a barrier to a quick return home as many cruise ship passengers experienced. Another driver for the increased traffic has been the ability of visitors to quarantine here on the coast while working remotely.
From June 20 to October 21, tourism revenues consistently broke previous month over month records established in 2018 and ‘19, prior to the pandemic taking hold and depressing travel world-wide. The record revenues were on track for19 consecutive months but November ’21 was a down month, recording $378 thousand in comparison to November of ’20 which saw $410 thousand occupancy tax revenues collected. But December of last year more than made up for the previous month’s decline with collections totaling $281 thousand, a 51% increase over the previous record set for that month.
The county’s tourism revenues generated by a 6% tax on all rental accommodations, amounted to $12.7 million for the past year as compared to the previous record of $8.9 million established the year before - a 42.6 increase year over year increase.
In today’s News-Times, reporter Brad Rich quotes County Commissioner Jimmy Farrington, Emerald Isle, who notes that these increased tourism revenues for the past year are a “barometer for the whole county.”
Arguably these numbers are in ‘the review mirror’ and it is unwise to think that the trend lines will continue on a never-ending upward slope.
The continuing decline of infections, and even more obvious Covid-19 fatigue, has travelers actually planning “revenge vacations.” The Washington Post recently noted that as the pandemic wanes, travelers have a sense of urgency, “splurging on Disney vacations, private tours to Hawaii and cruises to Antarctica.”
Despite these possible alternative opportunities for a general population that has experienced “cabin fever” like never before, Mr. Farrington’s observations are correct.
While the Covid-19 threat is declining, economic issues are coming into play with higher fuel costs and inflation. These economic factors directly impact travel plans, and will keep a certain number of travelers from going farther afield for their vacations. All of which means that we should expect, at the very least, a continuation of the past two years in visitation.
But we should also look at the impact that these two years have had on our service industries, particularly the hospitality industry. This past summer, in the height of the tourist season, restaurants were desperate for help. It became such a problem that many restaurants in every category - fast food, casual dining to formal ‘white tablecloth’ facilities - were forced to reduce hours in order to give their limited staffs time to rest.
Based on the help wanted signs in every region of the county staff shortages continue to be the number one issue for an industry that is a key driver for our tourism economy.
Since the county lacks an adequate number of people who have the ability or want to work in the tourist service industry such as restaurants, it is time for county and municipal leaders to address the need for affordable housing that can accommodate a seasonal workforce. Unfortunately, the county is already behind on this solution and any further delay will only compound the problem as more tourists prepare to arrive in just a few short months.
There are no easy answers to this dilemma, but county officials need to consider just how we promote the county and what options are available to help maintain the services that are so critical to our primary industry - tourism.
Without an adequate workforce, which requires affordable housing, something that is in short supply, the county’s tourism industry faces a dim future and potential damage to what is now a very successful brand.
