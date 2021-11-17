For a President committed to national unity, as President Joe Biden promised at his inauguration in January, his efforts to mandate businesses to require vaccinations of their employees has done more to divide the country than unify it. Now, in a Stasi-like fashion, President Biden’s Labor Department is promoting employees of companies, big or small, to become whistle-blowers to the Labor Department if the employers do not follow the president’s illegal vaccine mandates.
To control the populace of the Soviet Union’s satellite state of East Germany following World War II, the Ministry of State Security agents, known as the Stasi, started out using torture and intimidation to create a citizenry of informants. To comply with growing international pressure against the use of physical violence, the Stasi changed their tactics, employing blackmail, social shame and threats to destroy the reputations and relationship of their critics with the help of neighbors, friends and business associates as informers. At one point one in 30 Germans were employed by the Stasi.
Apparently the U.S. Labor Department, taking a page from the failed Soviet Union’s book of dirty tricks, is proposing that employees report to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), those business owners who they feel are not complying with the president’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates.
“There is no army of OSHA inspectors that that is going to be knocking on employers’ doors or even calling them,” the AP quoted Debbie Berkowitz, a former OSHA chief of staff. “They’re going to rely on workers and their union representatives to file complaints where the company is flouting the law.” These are the same tactics the Stasi employed for over 40 years in Germany and other satellite countries.
Weaponizing federal agencies is not new. President Obama did it successfully with the Internal Revenue Service shortly after his inauguration. The IRS, responding to growing conservative unrest over the bail-out of corporate entities during the Great Recession of 2007-09, increased scrutiny of any organization or individuals that could be construed to be critical of the administration’s policies. This scrutiny resulted in a variety of non-profit organizations being denied or delayed in getting their tax exempt status.
One local Boy Scout Troop in Carteret County was delayed in fundraising for a new scout building because the troop, true to the Scouting code, believed in God and Country, a belief that was apparently antithetical to Lois Lerner, the former disgraced IRS Director.
Most recently the current administration has weaponized the Justice Department. In mid-October, following a request from the National Association of School Boards, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland authored a memo directing the FBI to “strategize” with local law enforcement officials about what actions may be needed in reacting to parents criticizing local school board actions.
Since that memo was released, and despite negative reaction from Republicans in Congress, the Justice Department continues to monitor action at local public events, particularly school boards. As a result, some parents are concerned that they will be identified as “domestic terrorists,” as are those arrested in the January 6 riots in Washington, D.C.
In another overreach of government control the FBI raided Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe’s New York home over the weekend, confiscating cell phones and computers, ostensibly to identify the source of a diary stolen from President Biden’s daughter Ashley. Two days later a federal judge stopped the extraction of any information from those files by the Justice Department, but not before information was shared for publication in The New York Times.
This diary was originally given – unsolicited - to the investigative reporters at Veritas, but lacking any credibility about either the source or its validity, Mr. O’Keefe had already turned the diary over to law enforcement officials shortly after it was given to him. Yet the Justice Department raided his home, resulting in the ACLU, a liberal leaning advocacy group, expressing concerns for press freedom.
Now that the country’s two most powerful oversight agencies, the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Justice, have been used to successfully control the public the next step is to take control of industry, which heretofore has had access to legal recourse. The solution to this problem for the government elite is to turn the employees into whistleblowers who will then inform the Labor Department.
While the president’s current vaccine mandate involves only businesses with 100 or more employees, plans have been initiated to expand the executive order to all businesses. No small independent business can withstand this threat, which will eventually put them out of business unless they too require all employees to be vaccinated. Even then, the threat of being turned in to OSHA, regardless of the credibility of the charge, will destroy most small businesses.
Fortunately, a federal judge has correctly restrained the President’s most recent vaccine mandate, noting that it fails on constitutional grounds. But the public should not rest on this temporary judicial decision. The president and his bureaucratic minions mean to exert control over the nation’s economy and its citizens by any means possible, to include turning neighbor against neighbor, which is contrary to his promise to unify the country and exemplifies leadership by fear.
