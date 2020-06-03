Carteret County lost two passionate civic leaders in the past month, Pine Knoll Shores mayor Ken Jones and just this past week, Carteret County commissioner Jonathan Robinson. Although they were polar opposites when it came to their persona they were very similar when it came to service to their respective constituents and community and their passing deserves notice.
The two men came from totally different walks of life. Robinson was a local boy who never expressed the desire to leave home or wander far from his family’s roots of community and fishing. Following his graduation from Atlantic Christian College he returned home to work with his father as a commercial fisherman. Jones on the other hand, left his Michigan home and after service in the US Air Force settled in North Carolina as a small business owner for the past 21 year, adopting the Bogue Banks town of Pine Knoll Shores as his final stop.
Jones served more than a decade as Pine Knoll Shores mayor, investing his time and efforts in any activity that he felt was a good cause for either the town or the county. He was renowned for his willingness to step out and lead.
Pine Knoll Shores town manager Brian Kramer described the mayor as “a mile wide,” taking advantage of every opportunity to be involved. From playing his bugle to start the town’s annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot, erecting tents at the Kayak for Warriors race at the town park, assisting the repair of a water leak or finding housing for power lineman following hurricanes, Mayor Jones was in the thick of it all.
Jonathan Robinson was the opposite of Mayor Jones in many outward appearances. While Mayor Jones would not hesitate to step into the fray, Commissioner Robinson was quietly taking note and listening for the right moment. Much of his hesitancy was a matter of humility and a desire to let others take credit.
In addition to his 20 plus years as county commissioner, Robinson served one term in the N.C. House of Representatives. During that term he served on the House Appropriations committee, Health & Environment Committee, General Government Committee and most importantly for his community, he was a member of the Joint Commission on Seafood and Aquaculture.
In 1998 he began a long and storied career as a county commissioner, including one two-year stint as its chairman.
Robinson’s commitment for his immediate constituents, which included all thirteen Down East communities, combined easily with a broader commitment to the commercial fishing industry that spread beyond Carteret County.
If a messenger was needed to influence the state legislature or one of the many regulatory agencies on behalf of the commercial fishing industry it was usually Robinson who was enlisted to provide the message. It wasn’t a position he sought and often times he attempted to avoid on the basis that he wasn’t sophisticated enough, but the industry and community would insist knowing that his remarks would be sincere and passionate and easily understood by the audience. As noted in his obituary, “His manner was sometimes rough and rugged, but his eloquent mastery of words always captured the sincerity of his efforts.”
Neither man would avoid conflict but Mayor Jones, to put it mildly, was far more aggressive. As town manager Kramer noted about his mayor, “Ken believed strongly in leadership-by-being-present. He wanted to be in the mix, taking the occasional shot for making a tough call. I saw this more times than I can count. Whether it was establishing a new beach tax, buying water meters, installing new public beach accesses, taking actions during storms, or presiding over a tough zoning issue, Ken did what he believed was right for the citizens of Pine Knoll Shores…... Ken simply did what he thought was right for the town and was willing to accept criticism for it.”
In recognizing the importance Robinson’s leadership the North Carolina Humanities Council in their first-ever project to honor commercial fishermen wrote of Jonathan, “ Most proudly though, Robinson is a long-haul fisherman on Core Sound, part of the shared fishing grounds of North Carolina’s watermen. He is one of the fishermen who has roots generations deep in the shallow waters where he has worked his entire life. Robinson’s words speak to the deeper meaning of commercial fishing, its place in history, its connection to the people and this place, their hopes —and fears —for the future. And he was willing to fight for that future.”
Paraphrasing a comment made by Pine Knoll Shores Town Manager Brian Kramer, both Mayor Jones and Commissioner Robinson were leaders and public servants “who cared more about their communities and constituents than they cared about themselves.”
Our county is poorer by the loss of these two passionate and committed civic leaders but in the end it is far better because of them.
