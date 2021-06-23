North Carolina’s state agency responsible in assisting in recovery efforts to help individuals and communities in the seven counties impacted by Hurricane Florence is setting out to spend over $34 million with very little public input, which should be a concern for both local governments and the state.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in 2018, Governor Cooper, using special disaster mitigation funding from a U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant program, established the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) to streamline disaster recovery programs statewide. The purpose is to help communities rebuild smarter and stronger after natural disasters. At the time the state was in midst of recovery efforts from earlier hurricanes and a forest fire in the western region of the state.
Hurricane Florence has since been included in the list of natural disasters to receive support for recovery and mitigation action. An additional $34.6 million has been provided for the seven counties most impacted by that storm- Carteret, Craven, Onslow, Jones, Pender, New Hanover, Brunswick- and a portion of Pamlico. The new funding is to be used to offer property buyouts and incentives to applicants located in areas they’ve determined are at high risk for future storm impacts.
On May 28 the NCORR sent out a single press release seeking public comment on a “Substantial Action Plan Amendment 2 of North Carolina’s U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant- Mitigation Action Plan” on how the state proposes to use the new allocation of $34.6 million in mitigation funds. No other announcement or outreach effort was made other than another press release last Tuesday announcing a virtual public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. June 22 - last night. The release also notes that comments will be accepted through this Sunday, June 27.
This mitigation and recovery effort is part of a larger $202.6 million program designed for 52 N.C. counties and communities identified as having been severely impacted by natural disasters beginning in 2015. The program involves property buyouts and the development of mitigation efforts described in the state’s 135- page action plan available for review on the NCORR website.
There is nothing wrong with the intended purpose of the both the agency and the use of federal funds. What does need immediate attention is community outreach and involvement.
According to the NCORR initial action plan, entitled ReBUILD NC, public hearings have been and are being conducted in venues spread throughout the MID ( most impacted and distressed) areas which includes Carteret and surrounding counties. The plan also notes “Public hearing notifications are widely publicized and also through reaching out to local houses of worship and civic groups.”
Based on the publicity given to last night’s virtual hearing and subsequent notices about opportunities to comment, the provision about public outreach and involvement is questionable at best.
According to the action plan records, participation in public meetings to establish an initial mitigation needs assessment has been very light. An initial mitigation needs assessment conducted in mid-October of 2019 in Robeson, Edgecombe and Craven counties garnered a total of 273 attendees. Edgecombe county’s meeting reported the largest visitation with 112 attending. In December of that year, 55 people attended a meeting in Wayne County and 12 interested citizens attended the Carteret County meeting at One Harbor Church in Beaufort.
These meetings resulted in a total personal contact of only 340 people in a region with a total population of 474,526, less than one percent of the affected population. This is an indication that outreach efforts are seriously lacking and that the NCORR should be held accountable for the poor turnout.
According to the summary action plan for the ReBuildNC program, $1,730,950, five per cent of the total budget for the additional $34.6 million Hurricane Florence program, is dedicated to planning just for that action plan amendment. Considering the lack of public communication advising the public of the opportunity to participate in this week’s virtual meeting, we wonder where and how are these planning funds are being used.
Granted, the outreach and communications efforts over the past 15 months have been challenged because of the governor’s restrictions regarding public events in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that is not an excuse for the absence of better communications efforts using local media and various local government agencies which obviously has not happened.
If the staff of NCORR and the governor are seriously interested in making improvements in community resiliency and mitigating the damages, they need to improve the communications and outreach efforts.
