As the country watches the Minnesota court case unfold regarding the death of George Floyd it is worth wondering how this story might have been different had that state’s public records been open for public scrutiny. Officer Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with the death of Mr. Floyd, had many previous disciplinary reviews that were never disclosed until after the murder charges were filed because Minnesota, like North Carolina and eight other states, keeps personnel records for public employees closed.
Thanks to the leadership of N.C. Senator Norman Sanderson, (R), representing the 2nd district of Carteret, Craven and Pamlico Counties, the state’s historic resistance to transparency for public employee personnel records stands to change. Sen. Sanderson, along with state senators Bill Rabon (R), of the 8th district and Joyce Krawiec (R) of the 31st district, has co-sponsored Senate Bill 355, entitled Government Transparency Act of 2021.
The act requires that state personnel recordkeeping by each department, agency, institution, commission and bureau of the state be required to show the date and general description of the reasons for each promotion, demotion, dismissal, transfer, suspension, separation, or other change in position classification.
The bill mandates that only details on the professional performance of the individual be available for review but no personal information.
Currently most of the reasons for demotions, dismissals, suspensions and separations are not available to the public. This information is often maintained in separate personnel files with restricted access for internal operations only, and in many cases even restricted from review by other state agencies. As a result, it is not unusual for a rogue employee to be transferred from job to job or department to department in an effort to avoid conflict and/or embarrassment for the agency.
One good example is Henderson County School District where a teacher was eventually convicted of sexually abusing 17 students, but only after he had been shuffled from school system to school system with no clear disclosure of his previous record. In this case, the Henderson School District where he was eventually charged and convicted had been denied full access to the teacher’s personnel files, which only came to light during the court case.
As the Henderson County School District case shows, along with many others that have occurred since, the significance of this legislation cannot be over stated. Transparency in public personnel records exists in 40 other states and it is time for North Carolina to be aggressive in providing this information to the public.
In addition to Sen. Sanderson and the two other lead sponsors, 11 other state senators have seen the value of S.B. 355 by adding their names to the list of sponsors. This support is important considering a similar bill introduced in 2011 was beaten back by a variety of special interest groups such as the N.C. Association of Educators, the state’s teacher’s union, as well as government associations such as the League of Municipalities and the Association of County Commissioners to name a few.
Sen. Sanderson noted in a recent radio interview that he has been bothered for years over the lack of transparency in public records which has allowed for poor performers, or worse, the ability for them to be moved from job to job without adequate scrutiny.
There is no guarantee that every “bad apple” will be identified and removed before harm can occur, but at least there is more open review of professional performance that can lead to better choices. Considering the high degree of professionalism that every state department and their staffs aspire to provide it is confounding that there has been resistance to transparency since the bad actions of a few always damage the successes of the many.
Sen. Sanderson and all the legislators who have stepped to the line to support and promote greater transparency in public service are in the process promoting greater faith in government which should result in the legislature’s unanimous support.
