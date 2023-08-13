Common sense and seafood lovers won the day this past week when the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously dismissed a lawsuit that was intended to shut down one of the state’s most lucrative and important commercial fishing industries, shrimp trawling. While the attempt ostensibly focused on shrimp trawlers, the circuit court judges correctly determined that the eventual target would be the public and not just commercial interests as intended.
In August of 2020, almost three years before the date of the circuit court decision, a citizen’s lawsuit was filed against local shrimp trawl operators who regularly trawl for shrimp in Pamlico Sound.
The plaintiffs argued that shrimp trawlers are violating the Clean Water Act by engaging in two type of unpermitted activity, “throwing bycatch (untargeted fish) overboard and disturbing sediment with their trawl net.”
Named as defendants were local trawl owners who fortunately, with the help of outside support, were able to withstand the cost and time to defend themselves and by extension, the commercial fishing industry, during the three-year path of the lawsuit.
If the lawsuit had targeted smaller operators, the outcome could have been significantly different, simply because of the cost associated with legal representation, notwithstanding the justification of their case. For years the industry has faced numerous lawsuits and challenges that continue to deplete its limited financial resources- a fact that has not been ignored by the opposing recreational interests.
Pamlico Sound and its tributaries are considered one of the best and most lucrative shrimping grounds of the state’s seven inland sounds. For that reason the plaintiffs targeted trawler operators in the Pamlico for their complaint.
In an effort to assure and enhance both shrimp and finfish sustainability, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries earlier this year, closed off a variety of zones in Pamlico Sound and in several other of the state’s inland sounds. Despite the economic impact of those closures, the commercial trawling industry has continued to thrive, albeit with fewer trawlers operating due to the impact of the regulations and a major increase in fuel and operating expenses.
The importance of the industry to the state’s economy is significant. The perception and expectation that tourists have when they come to the coast is the availability of fresh, wild caught seafood, and particularly shrimp. This is a massive value to every aspect of the tourist industry, which resonates through the state’s economy, and particularly here in Carteret County.
According to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries statistics, in 2021 shrimpers, mostly by trawling, landed 9.15 million pounds, worth $24.69 million. That was about 21.4 percent of the entire fish and shellfish landings in the state by volume– 42.3 million pounds – and more than a quarter of the value of the landings that year, estimated to be $89.7 million.
Glenn Skinner, Executive Director of the N.C. Fisheries Association, representing the commercial fishing interests, has noted that shrimping is one of few remaining fisheries that remain viable for the industry. He said in a recent radio interview on the TalkStation, WTKF, that if inland trawling is shut down it will a have major impact on the commercial fishing operations, most of which are owned by individuals who have no other source of income.
The continuing lawsuits are highly expensive both in time and money for the commercial fishermen, whose very enterprise requires that they be on the water fishing. The plaintiffs are, for the most part, only involved in fishing as a pastime or hobby and have other sources of income, so the cost and time of prosecuting their complaints is negligible
Still pending is a lawsuit filed by the state chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) and 86 individuals contending that the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries has failed to stop overfishing on the part of the state’s commercial fishing interests and preventing habitat destruction from inland trawling. While that lawsuit does not involve any expense on the part of the commercial fishing industry, the final decision will impact the industry. Should the plaintiffs win the case, it could, absent appeals, totally shut down the inland shrimping industry.
In announcing the unanimous decision by the three-judge panel dismissing the complaint, Judge Julius Richardson concluded that while the Clean Water Act does forbid unpermitted discharge of a pollutant, fish that are non-targeted and inadvertently caught in the trawl nets do not qualify as pollutants.
“Returning bycatch to the ocean is not discharging a pollutant, so throwing it overboard without a permit is not forbidden by the act. Likewise, because the trawl nets merely kick up sediment already present in the sound, their use does not discharge any pollutants either,” he noted in his summation.
In his admonishment, Judge Richardson opined that if his daughter were fishing with live bait she could become a casualty of the plaintiff’s argument for failing to have an EPA permit. “Because she has done so without a (EPA) permit, she faces crushing consequences,” the judge wrote. “So too if she — like most any fisherman — returns a fish that she caught, whether because she was targeting certain species, practicing catch and release, or complying with local harvesting limits or bans.”
Responding to the argument offered that the EPA would not exercise its discretion to lock her up or take her allowance, the judge cynically replied, that offered “small comfort,” especially when dealing with a dispassionate bureaucracy such as the EPA.
The judge also pointed to the financial importance of the fishing industry, stating that “it generates hundreds of billions of dollars, employs millions of people and provides recreational sport for millions more,” all of which would be jeopardized by the complaint.
What the judge didn’t note in his rebuke is the importance of the commercial fishing industry to the consumers, most of whom have no chance of enjoying the bounties of the sea except that which is provided by the commercial fishing industry. The consumers are always the last and, often times never, considered in these cases and yet they too have the most to lose- access to fresh, wild caught seafood.
It is sad that a small, elite group of recreational interests are so determined to rid the coast of commercial fishing that they are willing to put at risk the very activity they seek to protect - recreational fishing - as Judge Richardson noted in his conclusion.
Fortunately, this time the court chose not to take the bait and as a result the fishing industry, both recreational and commercial, as well as the consumers can continue to enjoy fresh, wild caught seafood. But the challenges are not over and unless the public takes action to support the commercial industry, our access to fresh wild caught seafood will accrue to the select few who have the resources and time to fish by hook and line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.