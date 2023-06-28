North Carolina taxpayers continue to be ill served by Governor Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein as they put their political goals ahead of their legal responsibilities and the concerns for the state’s future.
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein’s announcement this week that he will not defend the state in a dispute with Planned Parenthood over the recent passage of abortion regulations is yet another example of how his political aspirations are trumping legal responsibilities and the concerns of the state’s taxpayers. Stein has announced his plans to seek the Democrat nomination for the gubernatorial race in 2024.
The Attorney General is not alone in this endeavor. Governor Cooper likewise has shown through his veto of H.B. 750 ensuring businesslike investment of the state employees’ pension funds, that his primary concern is for his political future and not that of the state employees; “those who serve, teach and protect” as described by N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell.
As these two elected officials accepted their respective public duties they swore that “…I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the State of North Carolina, and to the constitutional powers and authorities which are or may be established for the government thereof….” But based on their recent actions, those promises seem to have little bearing unless the state causes comport with their personal political goals and objectives.
Last week Stein announced that he would not defend the state in the pending lawsuit brought by Planned Parenthood seeking to strike down S.B.20 which sets new standards for elective abortions, banning them after 12 weeks of gestation, and allowing them within 20 weeks of pregnancy in cases of rape or incest. The lawsuit names Stein, N.C. Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley, and nine local district attorneys, in addition to the heads of both the N.C. Medical Board and the N.C. Board of Nursing. The lawsuit does not include the N.C. Legislature, which passed the legislation, as a defendant.
Stein tweeted his excuse, stating that he supported women’s reproductive freedoms, which apparently trumps the freedom of life for the unborn. He continued, “I have concluded that many of the provisions in North Carolina’s anti-abortion law are unconstitutional. My office will not defend those parts of the law.”
Based on his tweet, he has decided that legally passed legislation by the General Assembly does not qualify for his allegiance, and that he can pick and choose what laws he will defend. But not only has he come to that conclusion, but he has also determined the court’s decision without the bothersome effort to actually ask for a judicial opinion. He conveniently made that decision for the judges, thereby saving the defendants, plaintiffs and the court both time and money.
The legislature has learned to ignore Stein’s questionable legal acumen and lack of effort when it comes to conducting his duties as the state’s legal representative. Early this week the General Assembly employed separate legal counsel, who is asking that the legislature be added as a defendant in the case. It is unfortunate that the legislature has to spend extra tax dollars for representation because the Attorney General, who is on the public dole, fails to do his job.
The more telling reason for Stein’s announced decision is politics. In a blatantly partisan press announcement released last month as the “pro-life” bill was being debated, he stated “This bill is about controlling women and taking away their freedoms. They (Republicans and conservatives) are not done yet. They will keep coming until they completely ban abortion in every instance. We (Democrats) can’t let them.”
In a similar vein, Governor Cooper, announced his veto of H.B. 750, which prohibits utilizing Environmental, Social and Government (ESG) standards as the primary goal in determining investments for the state’s employees’ pension. The plan is ranked as the ninth largest public pension in the country at $11.4 billion.
Both N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell, one of three declared Republican gubernatorial candidates, and state Treasurer Beth Wood, have supported this legislation arguing that the state employees’ pension funds should be invested to maximize returns and not be used to promote political or social agendas.
That concern for the benefit of state employees apparently is not important to Cooper, who vetoed the legislation within days of it coming to his desk. Since he will soon be stepping down as governor after two terms, he is looking to enhance his political “creds” within the state and national Democrat party. So, any effort to oppose the actions of the Republican legislative leadership is his first goal, regardless of who or what may be hurt in the process.
From Cooper’s perspective there is little downside for him to take a socialist perspective on investing someone else’s money, in this case state employees, as long as it provides him a strong and positive image in his party. And this image is important if he has any opportunity to gain further political stature, such as being considered as a Vice Presidential candidate.
It is time for the Governor and Attorney General to prove through action that they truly represent all the voters and not just a select few. Stein can do his job defending the state and let the courts decide the case rather than make the decision himself. And in the case of the state employee’s pension funds, Cooper should let good business decisions dictate the investment strategy, rather than decisions based on pandering to a broad and amorphous social agenda.
There is a downside to these two experiences for all political candidates. These blatant initiatives to appeal to a select group or party, regardless of the political persuasion, only enhances the cynical view that voters have for candidates. The public is rightly concluding, based on the actions of Cooper and Stein, that the only reason they are seeking public office is for personal benefit. So far this is proving to be the case.
