The 2020 election will be recorded as the most contested election in history. From the top of the ticket with the presidential race, to the bottom of the ballot, usually where voters select their water and soil district representatives, election results are being challenged. And all of this, paradoxically, is the result of efforts to assure the cleanest and most transparent election ever.
The efforts on the part of progressives and Democrats to open up the election with little to no controls is now resulting in questions about the integrity of the results. While Democrats and their representatives are complaining about President Trump’s efforts to verify the results of the election these very same complainers have no hesitancy to do the same in races where the outcome does not favor the Democrat candidate.
A good example is the North Carolina race pitting current Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley against the apparent winner of the contest, Justice Paul Newby, who leads the race with 407 votes.
At the end of the voting, November 3, Justice Beasley had won the race with a 35- vote margin and seemed very willing, albeit disappointed by the close nature of the race, to accept that total and declare victory. Unfortunately for her, the regular canvassing of votes in several counties, particularly in Washington and Robeson counties, showed double and miscounted votes. The result was a turnaround in the vote tallies which now has Justice Newby winning the race.
Justice Beasley and her entourage are not accepting this conclusion and she has initiated lawsuits in 90 of the state’s 100 counties contesting the results. What’s particularly galling is her use of a boilerplate 87-page form sent to each county requiring the local boards of elections to determine what their reviews should include.
Her complaint contends that 2,000 absentee and provisional ballots were inappropriately rejected. Coincidentally all the votes selected in the protest for review come only from registered Democrats only, and not all disqualified votes. And, unsurprisingly, the disputed ballots have her as the selected candidate for the judicial race.
We wonder how she and the state Democrat party came up with this specific number of ballots and the locations of these contended discrepancies? It is also puzzling why Chief Justice Beasley and the Democrat party are relying on a complaint by New York resident, Oliver Ho, who according to his affidavit “supervised the review of data and preparation of Exhibits A-1 through E-6 to the protest.”
Keep in mind all state boards of elections have a majority representation by the party of the governor, which means that all local boards are controlled by the Democrat party. And yet these election boards are being challenged by their own party.
There is a bit of “shadenfreude,” self-satisfaction, in watching the Democrats, and particularly the Chief Justice, squirm and fight to over-correct what they have perpetrated on the state’s election system.
Through a series of legal maneuvers and connivances with the state attorney general, Democrats and their progressive consorts successfully created opportunities for voter fraud in the form of inadequate identification and witnessing of absentee ballots. The result is the local election boards are being scrutinized to assure they follow every step in assuring the accuracy. legality and credibility of the absentee and provisional ballots.
Under previous voting rules there may have been less attention to the procedures. But not this time and now it is the very perpetrators of the problem, the Democrat party and their candidates, who are reaping the results of the scrutiny they wanted to avoid.
It is disingenuous of the state’s Democrat Chairman Wayne Goodwin when he justifies the protest in the Chief Justice race stating, “We will continue working to ensure that every vote is counted and fight back against efforts to try to invalidate any North Carolinian’s ballot.” Based on the efforts in the complaint identifying only 2,.000 ballots, Goodwin’s statement applies to Democrats ballots only and not ALL ballots. The conclusion is that some voters are obviously more equal than others.
