Two recent findings by the state auditor’s office of improper monitoring and use of COVID-19 relief funds by a variety of state agencies brings into focus a failure on the part of the funding sources and the recipients that should concern taxpayers. These disclosures should also be a wake-up call to the state to insist on better accounting in the future.
Earlier this month, N.C. Auditor Beth Wood’s office announced that the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) had compliance issues regarding oversight of 329 public school units that benefited from $1.77 billion in COVID-19 pandemic federal funding. The auditor’s report showed DPI failed to conduct site visits at 10 of the school units that had received $34.1 million of the funds.
According to Theresa Opeka, a reporter for the Carolina Journal, DPI acknowledged the failure, pointing to stress, to assist external agencies with other investigations of several public school units, to include the closure of multiple schools over the past year. Lack of staffing was also blamed for the failure to fulfill compliance requirements.
“Wood’s office also found that DPI did not submit complete, accurate and timely Federal Funding Accountability and Transparency Act reporting for the Education Stabilization Fund, Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSER), and Supporting Effective Instruction (SEI) programs,” Opeka writes.
Carteret County Schools, over the past two years have benefited from $2.3 million in ESSER funds, used to purchase computers for students and staff.
Opeka’s story notes that the auditors reviewed over 1.700 ESSER awards totaling $3.3 billion and that in December of 2021 the DPI stopped required reporting on the use of the funds while continuing to distribute $230.1 million to 1,291 school units in the state.
The challenges DPI has faced, due to the slow pandemic recovery of operations and staffing shortages, only partially excuses these reporting errors. Both the agency and the state should have adjusted the pace of the programs to allow for adequate reporting to assure that the funds were being used properly. It is also notable that state auditors provided a similar finding in a single statewide review in 2021.
The same week the DPI audit was released, the state auditor’s office criticized the state’s Pandemic Recovery Office for failing to monitor $159.9 million in COVID-19 federal relief funds, noting a lack of internal controls to assure the recipients complied with federal statutes and regulations.
Like the DPI excuse, the Recovery Office, which is part of the Office of State Budget and Management, also pointed to lack of staffing and other stresses for its oversight failures.
These most recent examples of poor management on the part of state agencies only confirm complaints by legislators and the public that funds and their associated programs are not being properly spent or carefully monitored. The poster child for these failures is the North Carolina Office Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) created by Gov. Roy Cooper.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in 2018, Gov. Cooper, using special disaster mitigation funding from a U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant program, established the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) to streamline disaster recovery programs statewide. The purpose is to help communities rebuild smarter and stronger after natural disasters. At the time the state was in midst of recovery efforts from earlier hurricanes and a forest fire in the western region of the state.
Late last year, a special commission formed by the state legislature reviewed the progress of the NCORR programs. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s website, NCORR is designed to “streamline disaster recovery programs statewide and help communities rebuild smarter and stronger.”
The legislators discovered that instead of streamlining the recovery and resiliency efforts, the program was moving at a snail’s pace. At the end of 2022, four years after Hurricane Florence had devastated the state with $22 billion in damages and 15 fatalities, the legislators were informed that little more than 790 out of 4,100 projects identified for support had been completed since the program began four-years prior, which meant that less than 20% of the homes and structures to receive aid were completed.
In February, Richard Trumper, who previously served as the governor’s executive director of disaster recovery with the Office of State Budget and Management, joined the state’s Department of Public Safety to advise NCORR in its efforts. But with a 2025 deadline fast approaching for the use of the federal funds, there is little disclosure about the progress of the program.
Friday, April 21, is the last day for homeowners to apply for the ReBuild NC Homeowner Recovery Program to take advantage of the state’s Community Development Block Grant disaster recovery funds. Currently the program has funded only 1,130 construction projects, which, considering the fact the program has been in place for seven years, works out to only 157 homes being repaired each year.
There are a myriad of excuses for these monitoring and progress failures but there is clearly a lesson to be learned. Before money is thrown helter-skelter at problems, goals, objectives and measurement systems need to be in place. Renowned management consultant Peter Drucker is noted for observing, “You can’t manage what you can’t measure,” and now, after the funds have been spent, it is too late take corrective action other than to assure that the same mistakes aren’t repeated.
