Residents, mostly from Down East Carteret County, gathered at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center Wednesday to review the lessons learned five years after Hurricane Florence devastated the county with almost 24 hours of hurricane force winds and record setting rainfall. But missing from the audience were representatives of county government, a fact that disturbed the featured speakers and could be interpreted as a lack of concern for the future of this vital region of the county.
For decades Down East Carteret County has enjoyed a strong regional and state identity and is fast becoming a national landmark as well. Despite the misappropriation of that moniker by a broader region of the state going as far west as Kinston, Down East is a specific geographical region that officially starts on the east side of the North River Bridge and ends in Cedar Island. This is a fact that locals in Carteret County would like the rest of the state to respect.
Sponsored by Down East Resilience Network, an organization of non-profit groups guiding hurricane recovery projects, the two-day program started Tuesday with bus tours of the Down East communities and a visit to the Cape Lookout National Seashore on Core Banks. The following day approximately 150 residents heard presentations provided by scientists, researchers and representatives from state agencies and universities who have been studying the lessons learned from a variety of hurricanes and specifically, Florence.
The one major take-away from the daylong presentations is that the coastal region of the eastern seaboard and particularly Down East Carteret County is experiencing permanent changes due to sea level rise; but the region can adapt with proper planning and controls.
As Hurricane Lee was passing hundreds of miles off the coast, Ryan Stancil, project coordinator for RISING, a state organization documenting the impacts of sea level rise, told the audience that, “There is a different sort of storm brewing- one of eroding shorelines, migrating fish, intruding saltwater and inundated roadways and Down East is smack-dab in the middle of that storm.”
These facts are not only obvious to the residents according to Stancil, but are now recognized nationally. “In the last five years Down East has attracted the attention of every major academic institution in the state, and state agencies have turned a keen eye (in) our direction.”
Recognizing and dealing with the reality of these changes are the residents and businesses in the area who are going to have to make major decisions about their future according to Dr. Katherine Arnade, Assistant Professor in the Environmental, Water Resources and Coastal Engineering Group at of N.C. State University.
Dr. Arnade, representing the NCSU’s Sunny Day Project which over sees the installation of flood sensors in coastal regions designated as hotspots, noted that researchers have already recorded 6 inches of sea level rise in Beaufort over the past 20 years. She went on to note that researchers estimate sea level is expected to rise 10 to 14 inches in continuous flooding in certain Down East communities.
Dr. Chris Voss, retired from the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences and founder of the King Tide Project which details the frequency of recurring super tides or king tides, agreed with Dr. Arnade’s presentation that water levels are rising. She went on to note that communities can adapt and prepare for sea level rise and more intense flooding events.
“All is not lost by 2050,” she said. “We know we are going to have more storms and (sound and ocean) surges from storms. We are in an area where we need to plan. We need to be prepared for 8 inches of rain during a rain event,” Dr. Voss added.
To assist in the preparation for infrastructure planning, representatives of the N.C. Department of Transportation pointed out that they are already repairing Down East roads damaged by rising water and that they are considering additional designs to maintain and protect the transportation infrastructure.
Dr. Rob Young, director of the program for the study of developed shorelines, a geology professor at Western Carolina University, expressed concern, as did the other presenters over the rapid and questionable residential construction Down East. “I would not be surprised if half of the in-ground septic systems Down East are functioning,” he opined.
Dr. Young then turned his attention to the attendees, expressing his disappointment that county officials who are crucial in facilitating the changes needed to make the region more resilient were not present. He noted that to keep people dry, to facilitate transportation and infrastructure for the region, will require county level support.
In describing these needs, Dr. Young noted that infrastructure dollars are hard to come by for unincorporated areas like Down East, and as a result county government is crucial in acquiring funds for projects that will assure the survivability of the community and its economy.
Because of this national identity and recognized heritage as well as its economic impact from the fishing and boat building enterprises, Down East is vital to the county’s image and its economy. So it was disappointing and surprising that the county’s policy makers chose not to participate in this week’s Down East Community Conversation to review the lessons learned from the devastation left by Hurricane Florence.
The conclusions and outlook for Down East were daunting but not overwhelming. As Dr. Voss noted, not all is lost, but what is needed is a recognition of the oncoming challenge and then a plan to prepare and adapt.
The residents and businesses in this unique region of the county are doing just that- coming to grips with a changing environment. But they can’t and shouldn’t have to do it alone. They deserve better support from the county than was represented at this past week’s community conversation. It is time for all of the county’s leaders to pitch in assure the future of county’s landmark community- that is Down East Strong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.