North Carolina legislators are fast coming under the influence of “me too-ism” as they prepare to legalize online sports gambling, part of a national trend that sees sports purely from a financial perspective. This viewpoint diminishes the amateur endeavor that has a broader and healthier intent- creating competitive spirit that is transferable to any other endeavor. It also ignores the threats to the integrity of sports as well as the addictive nature of gambling.
It is all about the money. Currently sports gambling is allowed at casinos operated by Native Americans in the state’s western counties, and now that the surrounding states, Virginia and Tennessee, have legalized online gambling, soon to be followed by South Carolina, the legislature wants to protect what it sees as lost tax revenues.
If the legislation with bipartisan support passes, North Carolina will be the 34th state to allow online gambling in facilities other than casinos, to include professional sports venues, as well as mobile sports betting via smartphones or computers.
The culmination of this effort is not all that shocking since the state boarded the lottery train in 2005, when the legislature in an 11th hour vote created an “educational” lottery with the help of then N.C. Lt. Governor Beverly Perdue. She was brought in to break a tie vote in the state senate during a late night surprise vote, called just hours before the legislature was to wrap up its long session for the year. It is worth noting that Perdue was elected governor the following year.
Opponents of the lottery were rightfully skeptical that the excess revenues generated from the state’s gambling enterprise would end up as additional revenues for education. Slowly over the years the money was used to supplant, not enhance educational spending, and for a short period of time some of the funds were used to balance the state’s budget. In 2015 new safeguards were introduced to protect the state’s excess gambling revenues, but not before the public’s trust was damaged.
Metaphorically the “horse is out of the barn” when it comes to the ubiquitous nature of gambling. It pervades every aspect, starting with the penny ante poker games, the office pools and now even on college campuses, where 65% of college students are placing bets, in half those cases with illegal student bookies holding the bets.
It is with this understanding that the legislature is seeking to make book on the tax revenues generated by legalized electronic or digital gambling. N.C. Sen. Tim Moffitt, a Hendersonville Republican, talking to reporters with the News&Observer noted that “Betting on sports in our state is occurring, but in order for us to regulate it and in order for us to tax it, to provide public benefit from those taxes, we have to authorize it first.”
That same N&O article notes the American Gaming Association figures $31.1 billion in legal bets were placed in the first quarter of this year and those numbers are rising as more states legalize online gambling.
In many ways this will be the final nail in the coffin for amateur athletics. Money is killing the enjoyment of organized sports as the focus will be more on the financial return and less on the physical endeavor of learning to compete in a “casual” atmosphere.
Writing for The Wall Street Journal, Jason Gray criticized a N.C. legislative bill that would prohibit participation trophies. Setting aside the silliness of this initiative, Gray makes note of the declining participation among America’s youth. “According to the Aspen Institute’s Project Play, which monitors data from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, the percentage of children aged 6-12, who regularly played a team sport dropped from 45% in 2008 to 37% in 2021,” he wrote.
Gray goes on to note that sports activities are more and more dedicated to creating super stars with the development of recreational leagues or travel teams that require significant financial support from families, upwards to $25,000 per season. The result is a “shrinking state of recreational sports programs – the sort of casual, teaching-oriented leagues…these leagues take any child, don’t cost a lot and don’t act as if someone is going to lose a scholarship if a fly ball gets dropped.”
Because of the wealth generated for colleges through their sports teams, the NCAA has allowed college athletes to rake in hundreds of thousands of dollars through endorsements with recently approved Name, Image and Likeness licensing (NIL).
Now student athletes (a questionable designation) are choosing which schools to attend utilizing the transfer portals based on the financial opportunities. If a student/athlete is promised the opportunity to play first-string at another college or university then they seek to be transferred so that their endorsement contracts through NIL will have greater financial value.
In early May the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) passed rules allowing NIL for high school athletes as well. That effort is in limbo with legislation that will restrict the association’s authority, moving such decisions to the State Board of Education.
Earlier this month college athletes from Iowa and Iowa State came under investigation for gambling and the University of Alabama fired its baseball coach for possible improprieties that may have involved enhancing the outcome of a game against LSU.
Not only does the enhancement of gambling open the door for possible sports scandals, it also furthers addictive behavior. A Mayo Clinic report notes “gambling can stimulate the brain’s reward system much like drugs or alcohol can, leading to addiction.
This is not a new finding. Even the N.C. “Education” Lottery makes note of the addictive nature of gambling, providing information for those who are addicted to find assistance.
But none of these issues have stopped the legislature in its efforts to capture what it sees as lost tax revenues no matter the overall impact- it’s on the fast track and it’s all about the money.
