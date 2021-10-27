Carteret and the surrounding counties of Craven and Pamlico stand to be big losers in future representation in the N. C. Senate if the proposed senatorial map released earlier this week is accepted going forward in 2022.
The proposed map for Sen. Noman Sanderson’s 2nd N.C. Senatorial District has him losing Craven County and picking up five counties stretching up to the Virginia state line that have very little in common with the three coastal counties in the new district- Carteret, Pamlico and newly added Hyde.
As the N.C. Legislature wraps up negotiations for the 2021-22 biennial budget with Gov. Cooper, attention is now turning to redrawing representative districts for both the state legislature and the U.S. House of Representatives. Unfortunately, the design of the U.S. Congressional Districts is attracting most of the public’s attention because of the hyper-partisan nature of the redesigned map. The ensuing debates are distracting from an equally important concern for state residents and businesses - the local impact that redistricting will have on representation in the General Assembly.
Fortunately for our immediate area, the new map for the 13th N.C. House District, Carteret and Jones Counties, represented by Rep. Pat McElraft, shows a consolidation of issues with that district being designed to include all of Carteret and a portion of Craven. That is not the case for our representation in the Senate.
After each decennial census the legislature is required to redraw congressional, state house and senate districts based on population figures to assure equal representation in all the chambers. According to the constitutional statute for state legislative representation, the ideal senate district should be 208,788 with a plus or minus 5% range- 198,348 to 219,227. The ideal population receiving House representation is 86,995 with the same 5% plus or minus range- 82,645 to 91,345.
The state constitution is also very restrictive on splitting counties to make up an appropriate district based on these population standards, so the legislature works diligently to assure that the entire county is located in a state or house district.
Theoretically the use of basic numbers tempers the ability to concentrate legislative power among only a few legislators. But that is theory only. The reality is that concentration of large blocks of legislators based on regions, and particularly demographics, does occur.
An example of the legislative inequality can be seen in the overwhelming voting block that three major metropolitan regions of the state enjoy. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Raleigh-Triangle and Greensboro-Triad metro markets, consisting of approximately 15 counties, pretty much rule the roost in the General Assembly, leaving the other 85 counties, that are predominantly rural, to either create regional partnerships or go it alone in legislative matters.
Our immediate area should be very concerned based on the preliminary state senate maps that were released for public review and comments Monday and Tuesday. There is a possibility that unless there were major problems these state legislative maps are expected to be approved with only minor corrections by early November.
Senator Norm Sanderson’s 2nd District, currently consisting of Carteret, Craven and Pamlico Counties, stands to be significantly altered to the point that all the counties in the new district will actually lose influence. No other state senatorial district is being altered with as significant economic and geographical disparity as is District 2.
Setting aside the legislative contortions required to make the redistricting fair based on populations figures, there is an inherent flaw in this senatorial district. The five counties proposed to be added to the 2nd Sen. District are predominantly agricultural communities and share no common issues other than they are rural, and as such usually the last to be considered when it comes to legislative initiatives, including funding.
Carteret, Pamlico and Hyde counties share common concerns regarding coastal issues, to include ferry services, coastal flooding, retirement construction and a reliance on both commercial and recreational fishing issues. None of these issues concern the remaining five counties that are included in this new district.
There are a few weeks remaining, so time is short if the counties in the current and future 2nd Senate District wish to have their voices heard and consideration given to better representation in Raleigh.
As the coastal counties experience rapid growth that is quickly overwhelming the region’s infrastructure and its environment, they must become more proactive in the state legislature. In the end, the decisions in Raleigh have the greatest impact on the state’s residents and the best way to influence legislation is partnering with communities that share common goals and interests that in turn consolidate legislative leadership.
Time is short and action is needed to enhance, not diminish, coastal voices and it should start with protecting the N.C. 2nd Senate District.
