Earlier this week Carteret County Commissioners began the process of closing the Down East Library, a 2,000 square foot facility centrally located near the Highway 70-Harkers Island Road intersection, that has been leased to the county for the past five years by County Commissioner Chris Chadwick. The excuse for this decision is that the lease violates state statutes prohibiting county commissioners from contracting with their county for services.
During the county board meeting Tuesday night, which at times got heated, commissioners adamantly denied they were planning to close the library, while at the same time showing no interest at finding an alternative site.
County Commissioner Mark Mansfield, responding to a plea from a retired educator to maintain services for the rural community, noted that according to his review the library averaged only 400 visitors per month, which he seemed to feel was not cost effective in light of the operational cost of $205,000. He went on to say the board’s intention is to continue offering library services but through different means, mentioning a bookmobile or traveling library as one of those options.
Commissioner Ed Wheatly became very demonstrative, if not outright argumentative, in stating that the commissioners are not focused on closing the library, but rather eliminating a legal and ethical dilemma that was created when the current landlord, Chadwick, was elected to fill out the unexpired term of the late Jonathan Robinson.
Wheatly made note of a letter sent by N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell in 2020 which stated that the county’s existing lease with Chadwick is in violation of a general statute which prohibits a “public officer from deriving a direct benefit from a contract with the public agency he serves.”
The letter goes on to note that despite this conflict, the county could continue to honor the lease since it was created prior to Chadwick’s appointment to the board, but that it would not be open for renewal beyond its expiration date of June 30 of this year if he continued to serve beyond the remainder of his appointed term. Chadwick was re-elected to serve for a full four-year term beginning in 2022.
Mansfield and Wheatly both admonished the library supporters, stating that they had no intention of closing the library, but that their hands were forced by the need to cancel the lease.
They and other commissioners noted that the county and the Friends of the Down East Library, speaking at the commissioner’s public comment period, have known for three years that the library would have to move once the lease expired. Commissioner Bob Cavanaugh asked, “what had the Friends of the Library been doing, what has Commissioner Chadwick been doing for three years? You all knew the clock was ticking and that the bell would ring at the expiration of the contract,” he continued.
All of these arguments are bogus excuses for what appears to be a desire by the majority of the board to close the Down East Library.
Regarding the possible ethics conflict with a continuation of the lease, Treasurer Folwell has indicated that he and the Local Government Commission, the agency that he chairs which oversees local government operations, would be amenable to an exception to the current statute based on the rural designation of the area being served.
Commissioner Cavanaugh’s accusations that the Friends of the Library and Mr. Chadwick have had three years to find a new site is flawed on several counts. It is not the duty of the Friends group to find a facility for the library, that is the job of the principal agency, which is the county. The Friends could not enter into a contract for the county; that is not in that organization’s abilities.
The letter from the treasurer’s office detailing the conflict with the lease, the approval of a variance to honor the lease until its expiration date, and subsequent prohibition thereafter, was sent to the county commissioners, not to the Friends. So unless the commissioners advised the Friends of the status of the lease, there is no way they would know of the deadline.
Chadwick’s initial term ended in 2022. Had he not been elected to continue on the board, the conflict would have been moot, which shortens the period to prepare for a new location to less than a year, since Chadwick was sworn in for his full term just five months ago.
Mansfield’s concerns came closest to being factual. Noting the number of visits to the facility, he established an argument of cost effectiveness, but those numbers were challenged by several presenters who noted that the numbers showed declines due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.
As of 2021-2022, Carteret County’s Branch Libraries accounted for 37,000 patrons, 115,000 visits, and now has a collection of 112,000 items. Of the collective circulation, the Beaufort branch accounts for 35%; western Carteret accounts for 34%; Newport accounts for 21%; Bogue Banks accounts for 7%; and Down East accounts for 3%.
While the county commissioners were using concerns about ethics as their primary reason for what looks like the closure of the Down East Library, they were actually setting up precedent for considering the future of the county’s other branches. The ethics issue is just an excuse or red herring.
If the commissioners really are interested in continuing a functional library that will offer more than just books but also serve as a community center, they should seek to continue a temporary lease for a period of time, possibly three months, if the landlord is willing. Then in that time frame they should aggressively seek another facility. One possibility would be using one of the Down East Schools such as Smyrna Elementary as a possible joint facility.
It is ironic that just as the debate over the future of the Down East Library heats up, the county’s public information officer has sent out a notice that April 23- 29 is National Library Week and that the county is highlighting the essential role of libraries, librarians and library workers. We wonder, does that apply to Down East Carteret County?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.