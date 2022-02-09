North Carolina’s Supreme Court decision last week, striking down the legislature’s newly drawn congressional legislative districts, was hailed by Governor Roy Cooper, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein and the national media as “a victory for the Democrats.” While it was a victory for one segment of the state’s population, Democrats, it was slap in the face for the voters.
As the mid-term elections near, North Carolina’s Democrats aggressively challenged the state’s new district maps out of fear that newly drawn legislative and congressional districts may result in Republicans winning more legislative and congressional clout, thereby stymieing the more liberal agenda pushed by Democrat Governor Cooper and President Biden.
In the state legislature Republicans are the majority in both chambers but lack enough members to override a gubernatorial veto. Any minor adjustment in favor of Republicans in the mid-term elections could result in providing Republicans a veto-proof majority, thereby successfully challenging future vetoes by the governor.
In the U.S. House, Democrats have a fragile majority that many political observers contend will most likely convert to Republican control due to public frustration with the Biden administration. The U.S. Senate likewise is open for change in leadership if only one seat in that chamber flips from Democrat to Republican.
These political realities are a serious concern for Democrats in “purple” states such as North Carolina, where Republicans and Democrats are nearly equal in number.
Last Friday, after a convoluted series of court hearings that included a special superior court panel that unanimously approved the new maps, the state Supreme Court voted along party lines, 4-3, to declare the maps unconstitutional. The four Democrat Justices, Anita Earls, Sam J. Ervin, Robin Hudson and Michael Morgan dismissed the maps contending that the designs were unfair to voters because they did not accommodate equal voting power “on the basis of partisan affiliation.”
It is obvious that these four justices see political landscape through the prism of a two-party system, Democrat and Republican. They agreed with the Democrat plaintiffs opposing the newly drawn maps, that there should be as equal a number of registered Democrats as Republican in each district, where possible.
The basic precept in this argument and its conclusion is flawed. North Carolina, and many other states are no longer comprised of just the two recognized political parties, Democrat and Republican. There is a growing third party, albeit not formally recognized -Unaffiliated.
According to the state’s Board of Elections records, Republican rank third in number among the 7.2 million registered voters.
Democrats have the largest number of affiliated voters, with almost 2.5 million or 34.6% of total registrants, followed by almost 2.5 million unaffiliated voters (34.3%), and then coming in a close third is the Republican party with just under 2.2 million registrants (30.3%). Coming in a distant fourth on this list are Libertarians with 48,032 registered voters.
There is an obvious opinion that there are only two choices when it comes to party affiliation, which is a false dichotomy. There are other choices, as seen in the state’s registration.
The assumption that voters are prone to cast ballots based only on party affiliation was proven false in the 2010 election. Then as now, more voters were registered Democrat than Republican. And despite the highly partisan nature of the existing legislative maps that had been drawn by the then Democrat legislature, the Republicans were swept into office, resulting in the first Republican legislative majority in 150 years.
The only reason Democrats were supplanted in leadership during that election cycle and all elections since is that voters registered as Democrats and as unaffiliated voted for Republicans. Obviously voting districts, just like party affiliation, did not determine the election results in 2010, nor will they determine outcome in the years ahead.
The Supreme Court as well as Democrats and Republicans should take a closer look at the registration numbers and recalibrate their messages and their decision making. The voters are not as compliant as either the parties or the Supreme Court have concluded.
