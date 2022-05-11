If the Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to create a “Disinformation Governance Board” are successful, then that board’s first effort should be to address the ‘mis’ and ‘dis’ information that is flowing from the Biden administration. But hopefully this subtle effort to control the American public, despite the possible benefits of holding elected officials accountable for the truth, will fail and we can continue to rely on the free market of thought and dialogue as the nation navigates a turbulent world.
In late April, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was forced to disclose the creation of a Disinformation Governance Board that is designed to respond to disinformation that could be connected with violent threats to the U.S.
“What it will do is gather together best practices in addressing the threat of disinformation from foreign adversaries,” he told CNN on its Sunday news program.
Tangential to that announcement was the secretary’s response to what he believes to be the primary threat to the country. Testifying to the House Judiciary Committee, Sec. Mayorkas stated that, “Domestic violent extremism poses the greatest terrorism related threat to our homeland.”
The connection of those two comments should raise great concern for the nation.
Pundits on both sides of the political aisle quickly compared the concept of a disinformation department to the ‘Ministry of Truth’ as described in George Orwell’s book, 1984. In this renowned dystopian novel there are four government departments or ministries designed to do just the opposite of their names- Ministry of Peace, Ministry of Love, Ministry of Plenty and the Ministry of Truth.
In the case of Orwell’s “Ministry of Truth,” truth is malleable and promulgated to promote the government narrative deemed most beneficial to maintaining control of the general population to prevent unrest and revolution. And since, as Sec. Mayorkas has noted, the greatest threat lies from within, it will only be a short time before the Disinformation Governance Board will be focused on those it’s supposed to protect.
Facing unprecedented unrest from the nation’s voters due to rapid inflation creating immense burdens of debt, President Biden is in need of a new image to change his poll numbers which are negatively impacting the efforts of the Democrat party to remain in power in Washington, D.C.
With the help of his soon-to-retire Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the president is aggressively spinning a variety of narratives that, because of the availability of legitimate news, are contrary to the facts. Here the ‘ministry of truth’ or as Sec. Mayorkas calls it, the Misinformation Governance Board, would be helpful.
The president recently gave a speech in which he claimed success in reducing national spending by over $1.5 trillion with more reductions to come and that this will quickly improve our national economy.
Apparently, the rapid increase in the cost of living and the subsequent reduction in services is only an apparition. All is well in our lives - we just need to adjust our thinking and believe the government narrative.
The president is playing lose and easy with the facts. The nation’s spending has declined but that is because of the conclusion of emergency spending initiated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Daniel Dale, a CNN reporter, noted that the Congressional Budget Office had predicted at least an $860 billion reduction in federal spending at the beginning of the year but that Biden’s $1.9 trillion infrastructure bill along with a variety of social programs have reduced those anticipated savings.
Mr. Dale’s report also notes that renowned economists such as Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury Secretary, have warned that these government initiatives are inflationary. The CNN reporter quotes Dan White, senior director of Moody’s analytics who said, “The actions of the administration and Congress have undoubtedly resulted in higher deficits, not smaller ones.”
Keeping up the narrative that nation’s economy is robust, press secretary Psaki, according to MartketWatch, continues to espouse fallacious information that would be expected from the ‘Ministry of Truth.’ When asked about Professor Summer’s remarks about the inflationary impact of Biden’s economic initiatives she pointed to the administration’s continued trope that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused the high energy and food prices and not the President’s largesse to buy votes, such as forgiving student loan debts.
As for Secretary Mayorka’s concern about domestic terrorism- code words to describe white supremacists and Trump supporters - it would be interesting to hear his observations about the various groups threatening to interrupt and intimidate certain members of the U.S Supreme Court since the leak of Justice Alito’s draft of a preliminary majority ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case.
When quizzed by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy about the President’s concern for the safety of the Justices, press secretary Psaki punted, saying that the President is supportive of public demonstrations. What she didn’t say, but which is understood, is that President Biden is supportive of intimidation of others if it fits the purpose of the administration.
Apparently Title 18, section 1507 of the U.S. Code which expressly prohibits “interfering with, obstructing or impeding the administration of justice or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness or the court officer….”, are malleable terms that the new Disinformation Governance Board will tackle. And of course they are not a concern for the President.
The most shocking and ironic part of Sec. Mayorkas’ announcement is that he is pursuing actions that he himself sought to escape. The secretary is a Cuban refugee who escaped a totalitarian regime of Fidel Castro, that was and still is, determined to control every aspect of its population with propaganda and misinformation.
Noted liberal journalist Eugene Robinson, begins his Washington Post opinion column with a very salient conclusion about the proposed ‘ministry of truth.’ “Nothing is more important to the future of our democracy than the fight against disinformation. But a new Department of Homeland Security unit — ominously called the Disinformation Governance Board — is not helping. To the contrary, it only promises to provide aid and comfort to the enemies of truth.”
