High school amateur sports, like the famed dodo bird, will soon be extinct. The recent revelations that the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA), a quasi-private organization of public school athletic departments, has a fund balance of $42 million is an indication that high school sport programs are more a matter of money and less an activity of amateur athletic endeavor.
Considering how money has influenced what used be described as amateur athletics such as the Olympics and now college sports where players are compensated with endorsement deals, it’s just a matter of time before high school athletes and their parents will be able to cash in as well. The fact that the NCHSAA is sitting on what legislators have described as the largest cash hoard of any state athletic association in the country, lends credence to the idea that high school sports are a financial cash cow. All that will be needed is some legislative action that will allow high school students and their parents an opportunity to benefit financially just as college athletes can do now by selling their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).
Revelations of the financial benefits of the state’s high school sports programs happened by accident. It began with complaints from parents of high school athletes, frustrated by scheduling decisions of high school divisions and games by the NCHSAA which dictates what schools are in competitive divisions and the schedule for sports seasons. The association regularly moves high school athletic programs to different divisions and schedules to increase competitive equity between similarly sized schools.
In some cases these changes resulted in schools in the same county or region that had historically faced off against each other during the season having their scheduled games eliminated to accommodate new rivals dictated by the association. In some cases, these schedule changes required long road trips to distant schools, which proved not only inconvenient for the players but also their parents, who could not afford the time or money to go to the away games to watch their children play.
Responding to these complaints a legislative committee, earlier this year, began a study of the NCHSAA. During the review the legislators were stunned to learn that the association had a bank account of over $42 million without any articulated reasons or plans for how the money was to be used. The association’s executive director, Ms. Que Tucker, basically stonewalled the legislative committee with vague answers that the money was to be used for grants and assisting high school athletic programs.
Some schools in low wealth rural communities disagreed with this analysis, noting that they have to pay the same fees as schools in high wealth metropolitan communities and just like those richer schools, have to purchase uniforms and equipment using local funds. These schools questioned how or when would they be receiving financial support from the association.
Because of the absence of financial candor by the NCHSAA on its plans for the largest fund balance of any high school athletic association in the country, and the concerns noted by low wealth schools, the legislature is now considering House Bill 91 which will give it control of public school athletic programs and oversight.
Currently the association’s 23-member board consists of superintendents, principals, athletic directors, coaches and also community college representatives. Dr. Rob Jackson, Carteret County School Superintendent, is the current vice president and Jerry Simons, New Bern High School, is past president.
H. B. 91, if passed, will move authority of high school athletics to a 17-member commission made up of superintendents, principals, athletic directors and coaches that will report to the legislature. In essence this legislative initiative replicates the current board but formalizes the oversight by the General Assembly.
While this is a positive action to improve transparency the questions have to be answered as to what happens to the current fund balance and what will be the procedures going forward to improve athletics within the state’s public school system. So far, there are few answers to these questions, which should worry all parents interested in high school athletics.
The role of money in sports is not new but it is disturbing that even high school sports, as now documented by legislative study committee, are not immune from financial influence that will eventually lead to the demise as this last bastion of amateur sports.
