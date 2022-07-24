Failure on the part of the Morehead City Town Council to explain its July 7 decision to force the departure of former Town Manager Ryan Eggleston is unfair to the town’s residents, its staff and Mr. Eggleston. But the ultimate loser will be the town council itself.
Morehead City Councilwoman Diane Warrender was visibly upset as she closed out Wednesday’s special meeting of the town council, at which the town board unanimously approved hiring Chris Turner as the town’s interim manager. Her anger was not directed at any one individual, but at the proverbial “rumor mill” that has generated falsehoods about the reasons why former town manager, Ryan Eggleston, in her words, was “fired.”
There have been a variety of efforts to couch the council’s three-to-two decision in a form that would leave the door open for interpretation. The official notification is that his contract was “terminated without cause,” a phraseology that is being used for a variety of reasons, most importantly to avoid future legal action by Mr. Eggleston.
It also allows Mr. Eggleston to continue in his career with a good record, but that record is being blemished now by harmful and false rumors, according to Ms. Warrender.
The problem with the events of Mr. Eggleston’s departure is that it fails to give any clarity or factual information justifying the vote by councilmen Harvey Walker, David Horton and George Ballou to cancel the remaining two years of the manager’s contract with the town.
The failure to provide background and/or reasons for their vote in essence provides the opportunity of hurting Mr. Eggleston’s reputation through rumor and innuendo. In political parlance that is a "death by a thousand cuts.”
Absent a clear explanation, the former town manager is left to try to explain the circumstances that resulted in the July 7 decision.
Two days previous, on July 5, following a closed session of the town council, the public was notified that the council would conduct a special public meeting at the City Hall chambers to consider a personnel matter. There were no other details provided in the announcement.
At the July 7 meeting, the mayor stated that “the sole purpose of this meeting is to determine the future employment of our city manager and decide upon one of possibly four options: one, accept the manager’s resignation pursuant to the Mutual Separation, Settlement and Release Agreement; two, terminate the manager with cause, allowing no severance and being prepared for a legal battle in arbitration and/or court; three, terminate the manager without cause, thereby agreeing to the severance terms in accordance with Mr. Eggleston’s employment agreement.” Mr. Jones added a fourth option - take no action and allow Mr. Eggleston to remain as town manager.
A motion was quickly made by Councilman Ballou and seconded by Councilman Walker to terminate Mr. Eggleston’s contract, with the provision that he receive his salary, health benefits and any unused vacation time for the next six months.
Councilman Bill Taylor and Ms. Warrender then offered their opinions that Mr. Eggleston had served the town well and that in their opinion there was no justification for seeking the cancellation of his contract.
Ms. Warrender was particularly supportive of Mr. Eggleston, noting that he had been hired in 2018 by a unanimous vote of the board and that in May 2021 he was evaluated by the board and given a three-year extension on his contract. “I am not in agreement with the three councilmen who wish to fire our manager, Ryan Eggleston. I strongly feel he is capable and has been a good city manager for our town employees and citizens,” she explained.
Mr. Taylor likewise praised Mr. Eggleston’s management and went on to say he would vote no on the motion, not because he didn’t want the manager to not receive compensation, but because he was totally opposed to any action.
Immediately following those remarks, Mr. Ballou called for the end of any comments by the board, thereby forcing a vote. Mayor Jones offered a motion to allow public comment, which was immediately voted down by councilmen Horton, Ballou and Walker.
Ms. Warrender is to be commended for her forthright statement that Mr. Eggleston was being fired. She mentioned this both at the July 7 meeting and again during the most recent special meeting approving the hire of Mr. Turner as interim manager.
Parse the July 7 meeting any way possible, and it still smacks of a firing without providing a reason. The public and Mr. Eggleston deserve better.
As noted, the current situation allows for a “death by a thousand cuts” for Mr. Eggleston as he is left to defend himself without any explanation for the board’s action. But it is also a “death by a thousand cuts” for the board itself.
Just as Mr. Eggleston is dealing with rumors and innuendoes, so too is the board. There are now unfounded rumors about why the board made the decision and is unwilling to give justification. This lack of transparency damages the reputation of the board members individually and in toto.
By not being transparent about its reasoning the town council has shown a lack of professionalism, leadership and courage.
The current situation is totally unacceptable for both the town’s residents who are paying taxes overseen by the town board and for Mr. Eggleston. There is one other group that is rightfully concerned, the town employees who are also wondering wonder if they are next.
Transparency is the only solution, and the town board should take action to provide the reasons so that everyone can get on with the business of making the city successful.
