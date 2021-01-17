“Dysfunctional” is the operable description for the activities in Washington D.C. as Democrats in Congress draw up plans to punish their Republican counterparts for support of President Trump over the past four years. Compounding this perception of political guilt to be applied to Republicans on Capitol Hill and by extension their constituents, is the conclusion by the Democrat leadership that Republicans were responsible for the riot and destruction that occurred as Congress was certifying the electoral college results.
Pointing to the timing of the breech of the Capitol by a riotous crowd as Republican representatives and senators were contesting certain electoral college votes on constitutional grounds, Democrats are determined to take both personal and political revenge against these Republicans.
Democrats have conveniently ignored the fact that they levied the same electoral college challenges in 2001 and 2005 certifying the elections of President George W. Bush, and again in 2017 as Congress certified the election of President Trump. But to contest the 2020 election of former Vice President Joe Biden is somehow contrary to the Constitution according to the Democrat leadership?
In addition to this obvious political hypocrisy about the electoral college challenges, congressional Democrats have also chosen to conflate the destructive riot with this constitutional action that was taking place at the same time.
Congressional Democrats have stepped up their revenge game-plan with the support of the private sector which is weighing in with punitive actions as well. Big Tech companies such as Twitter, Facebook, and Amazon have begun cancelling or slowing down the accounts of Republicans. At the same time financial institutions and other commercial businesses are threatening to punish Republicans in Congress with additional actions to include targeting their donors. All of these actions are designed to either harm or cower their targets with the ultimate intention to stifle political debate.
If this type of vengeance and retribution can be visited upon elected officials, what chance does the ordinary citizen have? These actions are prevalent in communist, fascist and third world countries and have no place in a democratic republic such as ours.
The actions of the past two weeks and now the effort to impeach the departing president, let alone the effort to financially harm him and his supporters as well, does not bode well for national unity. More than 74 million voters, approximately 49 percent of the electorate, voted for President Trump. The much anticipated blue wave of Democrats taking House seats never happened.
In conclusion, the recent presidential election was not an overwhelming endorsement of either party, their candidates or their respective platforms. This fact should be remembered by all elected officials.
The world as well as all American citizens will be watching as President-elect Joe Biden takes his oath of office Wednesday and the actions of his administration that follow. He will be wise to send a message to Congress and the country that he is representing all Americans, not just those who carry his party’s affiliation. In that message and the actions that follow he needs to show leadership that will work to unify the country, not divide as the congressional Democrats are perpetrating with vengeful acts.
America’s well-being and future hang in the balance of a presidential administration that sees the country through the lens of a Constitution that promotes discourse and debate and not revenge.
