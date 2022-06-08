As President Biden ignores the plight of average American families dealing with unprecedented inflation and historically high gas prices at the pump, he is obviously taking note of the famous Union Admiral David Farragut, who, when faced with mines in the battle of Mobile Bay during the Civil War said, “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead.”
In Adm. Farragut’s case, his vessels were in danger of drifting close to Confederate forts due to hesitancy brought about by mines floating in the bay. Recognizing that he had to take action, the admiral ordered his ships to proceed across moored mines, also called torpedoes, to take up a position in the bay that resulted in the surrender of the Confederate forces.
But for President Biden it is not a matter of eminent danger as the country recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet he insists on pursuing a course that is restricting the use of fossil fuels, requiring instead that the country embrace energy resources, solar and wind, that are not yet fully commercially developed. All of this is creating additional stress on an economy that is experiencing hyper-inflation and teetering on recession.
As the president obsesses on this objective he is totally ignoring the pain it is causing for the nation’s economy and its citizens. The result is the potential of a calamitous economic slow-down that will only be rectified by a later increase of productivity, which will put additional demands for more energy resources.
The rising price of fuel is beginning to impact other categories, particularly food production, which is dependent on both fuel availability and cost. The baby formula crisis, brought on by the loss of production facilities, was a precursor of what we will see as food products such as bread, pork, and beef become inaccessible due to cost and availability.
Within hours of taking his oath of office the president cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline, that once completed would be sending 800,000 barrels of oil from Alberta Canada to the Texas gulf coast for distribution. There is no question that this pipeline would still be in construction today, but it would have demonstrated to the oil and gas industry, here and abroad, that investment in production and research is financially stable.
The president’s precipitous decision only enhanced doubt about any additional financial support for exploration and development for that industry. Not only did it dampen any financial investment, the president’s executive order also eliminated jobs, thus further weakening a recovering economy.
Another description for this kind of action is “target fixation,” which psychologists described as “a process by which the brain is focused so intently on an observed object that awareness of other obstacles or hazards are diminished,” which quite often this leads to actual collision with the object itself.
The Foundation for Economic Education, responding to the executive order to stop the pipeline construction, noted that his effort, while promulgated in an effort to reduce greenhouse gases will actually lead to higher emissions.
Quoting a Wall Street Journal article, The FEE report noted that “The Obama State Department found five separate times that the pipeline would have no material impact on greenhouse gas emissions since crude would still be extracted. Shipping bitumen by rail or tanker would result in 28% to 42% higher CO2 emissions and more leaks.”
The pipeline is now history but not the impacts of that and other decisions that Americans are experiencing at the gas pump, at the grocery store and even the decline of services due to delays brought on by lack of support products.
Recently the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), the division of the U.S. Department of Interior responsible for use of the Outer Continental Shelf for energy production, concluded leases off the N.C. coast for construction of wind turbines. Current estimates are that those turbines are ten or more years from construction, during which time the country will continue to deal with declining energy resources as the president pursues his goals.
There is one particular component to his agenda that is lacking any urgency and that is energy storage, which is going to be critical if we remove all fossil fuels. Wind and solar energy are just that- energy. Coal, oil and gas are nature’s batteries. They only create energy if they are chemically changed but until that point they are only storage units.
The auto industry is slowly embracing the use of electronic vehicles, EV’s as they are described. But the conversion is not only slow it is also expensive, which is to be expected. And until greater energy storage capacity is found the power companies that are keeping America’s electric grid viable will have to rely on fossil fuels while going through the charade of being “green” by investing in the nascent wind and solar market.
Because of disruption in the world economy resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the timing of this effort to convert the country and its industries from fossil fuels to the supposed benefits of “green energy” is creating massive financial hurdles for consumers that will not be solved in the near term and possibly not for the next decade.
While the president remains fixated on his target of eliminating all fossil fuels, the American consumer will watch with a certain fixation and frustration as the numbers continue to roll on the gas pumps. This will only change if the country fixes its sights on new leadership.
