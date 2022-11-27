With only two U.S. House seats yet to be decided, nearly a month after the mid-term election, it is time for the nation to refocus on a season that is best known for celebrations, gift giving and charity- Christmas. But even this final season of the year is fraught with conflict and discomfort as thousands of families are suffering from financial burdens, namely inflation, that is threatening the enjoyment and excitement we have experienced in years past.
In Carteret County, as in communities across the nation, there is an expectation that this Christmas will be exceptionally challenging as those families and individuals who have fewer financial assets will find it difficult to pay for basics such as heating for their homes, their rent and even their food.
To help those families and individuals, particularly the elderly and children, local churches have developed Project Christmas Cheer, a non-denominational not-for-profit program providing Christmas assistance to needy county children, ages birth to 18, and adults 65 years of age and older.
As reporter Cheryl Burke notes in a story appearing in this issue of the News-Times, gifts are provided to children and older adults by local benefactors who select the individuals from Angel Trees that are located at the Sports Center, at 701 N. 35th Street in Morehead City or at One Harbor Church located at 1605 Fisher Street, also in Morehead City.
The program’s coordinator, Jeanne Ellegate told the News-Times in mid-November, shortly after the Angel Trees were first being erected, that “at this time our numbers of angels (meaning children) and senior citizens are higher than last year as we see a growing number of those in need.”
That observation about the increase number of needs was weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday. There is every reason to expect the numbers have risen since, just because of the ongoing impacts of inflation, which always hits those of modest and low incomes hardest.
As of Nov. 18 there were already 243 children’s names on the tree identified to need a Christmas gift, and 102 senior citizens needing assistance. The early indications compare with the previous year numbers that totaled 557 children receiving gifts, 129 seniors benefiting from support and an additional group of 381 adults ages 19-64. According to Ms. Ellegate, that third group of adults, ages 19-64, are not benefiting from this year’s charity program.
Applications to be selected for inclusion on the Angel Tree began Nov. 7 and will continue through Dec. 9 at First Methodist Church in Morehead City.
Acknowledging the value of this effort, along with the efforts of so many other organizations such as the Salvation Army, Hope Mission and a variety of food cupboards providing assistance, and therefore some joy for the Christmas season, all of these organizations are working diligently to assure that aid goes to those who are truly in need.
During this season when those who have the resources to give joyously, do so with a warm heart and sometimes are less inclined to seek proof of the need and proof that the charity will be appropriately used.
Project Christmas Cheer, as all other properly operated charities do, seeks to provide that assurance by asking for some form of identification, proof of residency and even proof of need by asking for financial information. The program uses the county’s Department of Social Services guidelines in making the decisions on who is selected for the Angel Tree.
Among the requirements to have a child or senior’s name posted on the Angel Tree the program requires a driver’s license or photo ID; Social Security cards for everyone in the house designated to receive gifts or support; contact number; proof of income for all family members working outside the home; proof of housing costs or rent; and information regarding food stamp assistance. For children to be approved for a gift, the program also requires their names, age, schools they attend and of course clothing sizes along with their Christmas wish.
As the Project Christmas Cheer website notes, all that is required for the adoption process is to select one or more angels or even families to support, review the information of needs listed, shop for those items and then return the gifts to the location of the tree you selected from or deliver the gifts directly to the families.
This is a special way to strengthen the concept of community and to put a more personal connection between those who are able to share their good fortune with those who face significant burdens at this time of the year.
But there is a note of caution about this year’s charitable efforts. While the focus is primarily on helping to make this Christmas a season of joy for those in need, that need will not end as we turn another page to a new year on our calendars. As the Salvation Army, itself engaged in the Red Kettle campaign has noted, “need knows no season,” which is to say that once the Christmas decorations are boxed, those individuals and families in need will still be with us.
This Christmas we hope will be the beginning of a year-long campaign to be generous and supportive for those who truly need a helping hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.