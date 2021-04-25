N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, working to enhance his credentials as a potential vice president candidate for future Democrat campaigns, is leading a national effort to enlist big business and the capital markets to intimidate legislators into not passing voting laws that enhance voter integrity. Considering his disinterest in the economic impacts of his past year’s mandates closing thousands of business across the state, it comes as no surprise that he has no concern that his national endeavor will have the same impact on small businesses and their employees.
Cooper has joined with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lead a nationwide effort encouraging businesses to publicly oppose states, to include creating financial hardships within the state, to stop election reform laws. “We are asking the business leaders in our states, and throughout the country, to add their voices to the growing chorus of corporations standing on the right side of history,” their letter states.
The two active governors, both Democrats, are joined by former Republican governors, Arne Carlson of Minnesota, Bill Weld of Massachusetts and Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey all of whom are commonly referred to as RINO’s (Republican in name only) and not true conservatives. Their presence as signatories is no surprise.
In the 2016 gubernatorial race Cooper benefited from corporate intimidation of the state after the legislature passed HB 2, known as the “bathroom bill,” restricting the use of public bathroom facilities based on gender at birth. The bill was initiated when Charlotte and other left leaning metropolitan communities sought to allow individuals to utilize public bathrooms based on self- identification, not on the science of biology, an example of how the left are the actual science deniers, but that is a topic for another time.
Protesting this legal action by the General Assembly, the National Basketball Association pulled out of its contract with Charlotte and the city’s colosseum to punish the state. Colleges nationwide were forced to join the intimidation by pulling out of contractual arrangements for playing in the state and even playing state university teams that were scheduled to play at the opposing team’s facilities. The final analysis was bad publicity for the state and a rush of campaign funds supporting Cooper that overwhelmed McCrory’s effort to remain governor.
Governor Cooper, remembering the sweetness of that first gubernatorial victory and smelling blood in the water in Georgia, is now leading a similar effort nationally for the progressive left. Of course there is an additional incentive since he will be out of a job in three years, to enhance his political credentials for a chance to be a vice presidential candidate for Kamala Harris’s administration once President Joe Biden announces he’s stepping down.
Georgia has been through this in the past so invigorating corporate action may not prove as successful this go around. Georgia was targeted in 2019 by the Hollywood elite, Disney, Netflix, and Viacom just to name a few, threatening to leave the state if it passed the “Heartbeat Bill” prohibiting abortions once the baby’s heart begins beating. That bill was struck down by the court last year and appeals have been filed.
Following recent passage of election reforms enhancing voter integrity, the progressive political left went apoplectic and lobbied the private sector to punish the state by crippling the state’s economy to force the state’s legislature into reversing course and loosening voting system regulations.
The effort worked momentarily when the Major League Baseball executives moved the All Star Game from Atlanta to the predominantly white city of Denver as a form of punishment. The impact was felt by thousands of Atlanta businesses and their employees who have been suffering through a major down economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hypocrisy of the media reaction was apparent when, two weeks later, the Professional Golf Association proceeded with the renowned Masters Golf Tournament conducted annually at the August National Golf Course. Obviously, there are some iconic events that are too deep-rooted to change, and the MLB All-Star game was easily sacrificed for political value and the crippling impact it would have on the city of Atlanta. Hats off to the Masters for not bending to this corporate blackmail.
As North Carolinians we should be concerned for two reasons. First, this effort shows that Gov. Cooper sees no problems with crippling small businesses and the state’s economy for purely political gain as he has done over the past year in the state. And secondly it indicates that he is willing to use any tool, including enlisting big corporations, to do his dirty work.
Stephen Soukup, publisher of the Political Forum, in his book, “The Dictatorship of Woke Capital” best describes this action as the political left “harnessing the power of business, and especially capital markets, to advance overtly and exclusively political ends with an eye towards unconstrained control over every aspect of our lives.” It is obvious that our governor, Gov. Cooper, is a leading adherent and acolyte of this new unholy political alliance.
