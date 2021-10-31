Morehead City should support the N.C. Department of Transportation’s proposal to establish a superstreet design on the Highway 70 stretch between Arthur Farm Road and Gladys Teasley Lane. Otherwise, the city and county will eventually see additional stoplights that will create more congestion and dissatisfied travelers.
Longtime residents will remember that at one point Carteret County and particularly Atlantic Beach, were state news topics as travelers complained about the growing number of stoplights along U.S. Highway 70 from Raleigh to the county beaches. The complaints were so significant that the legislature got involved, directing the DOT to take action. The result was a DOT policy that put a cap on stoplights (the department prefers “traffic control devices”) to be allowed on the Hwy. 70 corridor from Raleigh to Atlantic Beach.
Carteret County is a peninsula, bordered on the north by the Neuse River and on the south by Bogue Sound and the Atlantic Ocean. Entry into the county is restricted to three major roadways- N.C. Highway 101 into Beaufort, U.S. 70 and N.C. Highway 24 coming into Morehead City. The primary entry point is N.C. 70 which, in the next 10 years, will see exponential growth in traffic because it will be the terminus of I-42, now under construction.
Traffic along this portion of the highway is already heavy due to the growth of the county’s population and continued expansion of business and commerce in the city. The surge in tourism is further compounding the traffic flow and is creating an increasingly dangerous stretch of roadway.
In maintaining records of traffic accidents, the DOT has designated most of the highway stretch between Newport and the Highway 24 intersection in Morehead City as the most dangerous road section in the county.
Because of the increasing number of accidents, DOT officials have recommended to Morehead City Commissioners that they consider supporting the construction of a superstreet design along the half mile stretch between Arthur Farm Road and Gladys Teasley Lane. The design would remove several crossovers along the highway, eliminating left hand turns across traffic. To accommodate drivers seeking to cross over to the opposite side of the highway, large U-turns will be created at strategic locations along the highway.
The alternative to this design will be the addition of stop lights that will slow traffic down and in the process create areas of congestion during periods of high traffic volume, which will once again result in complaints.
During the DOT’s presentation on the proposed superstreet design to the Morehead City Town Board earlier this month, Councilman George Ballou noted that this design is similar to the 1.5-mile stretch between the Newport River Bridge in Morehead City and the Gallants Channel Bridge, Beaufort. “I’m a frequent flyer at the boat ramp on Radio Island and I kind of scratched my head at the very beginning, but it works, it does, and it’s good for safety,” he noted.
Mr. Ballou’s observations are accurate but they also raise the specter of questions and disagreement.
This is not the first time the DOT has attempted to create traffic control designs to improve safety. The stretch of Arendell Street between the Highway 24 intersection and going east to a point near Carteret Community College’s Culinary Arts building was originally constructed with a natural median. In the mid 1970’s that median was paved over, creating a center turn lane also known as a suicide lane, since it is accessible by cars coming from opposite directions.
In 2010 the DOT, citing the high number of accidents along this approximate 2.5-mile stretch, proposed the construction of a solid median between east and west bound lanes with strategically located crossover points. In many regards this design was similar to a superstreet design.
The town council, responding to an outcry from businesses located along this stretch, refused to endorse the DOT’s plans and it ended there.
Morehead City is not alone in dealing with superstreet proposals. This design has met with similar resistance from the town of Cape Carteret as well and for much the same reason. The merchants are opposed to any roadway designs that will, in their opinion, hinder access.
Currently there are limited commercial businesses along the stretch of roadway in Morehead City’s western region of highway 70 that is proposed for the superstreet design. So time may be on the city’s side if it is wise enough to endorse the concept. But this decision is not only impacted by timing but also by politics.
The town’s endorsement of the DOT’s superstreet proposal will require bold and farsighted decision making on the part of the board. It should also spur the town board to engage with the DOT further to consider expansion of this highway design within the city’s jurisdiction. There is no question, the continuing growth of both tourism and year-round population, combined with commercial expansion, will require additional action to handle growing traffic issues and now is the time for Morehead City to plan for the solutions.
